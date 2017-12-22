Do you want to get rid of the stubborn belly fat by buying yourself a sweat band? Let us warn you that sweat bands do not have any positive effects in reducing your belly fat and neither are they helpful.
Sweat bands are also called waist belts, abdominal sweat bands, abdominal wraps and waist trimmers. The sweat bands encompass your midsection of the stomach, holding heat in as you exercise.
Most people are of the wrong belief that wrapping a sweat band around their stomach will burn abdominal fat and flatten their tummy. Their is no scientific evidence to support this practice.
However, sweat bands can have some adverse effects, which are potentially dangerous weight-loss aids. Instead it is better to lose weight by going on a well-balanced diet and increase the time you spend by doing exercises and yoga.
So, here lies the question, "do stomach sweat bands really work?"
Here are 11 reasons why stomach sweat bands don't really work. Take a look.
1. Losing Water Weight
Sweat bands almost cover your entire torso. When you wear it on your stomach, it makes you sweat more, so any weight you lose is likely to be water weight. This water weight will come back when you hydrate your body by drinking water and you will tend to put on weight again.
2. Does Not Reduce Fat Cells
Sweat bands make it even harder to lose fat, as they make it harder for your abdominal muscles, limiting the number of calories you burn. If you feel overheated, you might actually end up doing less exercise and burning fewer calories and it is not possible to spot how much fat has been reduced.
3. Does Not Engage The Muscles
Sweat bands can do more harm to your body because it prevents your core muscles from engaging in the abdominal area. Build a strong core by doing crunches and a strong torso means building both core stability and core strength.
4. Heated Versus Unheated Sweat Bands
There are various types of sweat bands, some types are heated to help produce even more sweat. These kind of sweat bands should be avoided, as they might cause blisters and burns while using them. Sweating more does not mean you are losing weight, it's just that you are losing fluids from your body.
5. Does Not Flatten The Stomach Area
Sweat bands can endanger your health. The sweat bands compressed in the stomach area tend to compress blood vessels too, preventing the smooth circulation of the blood. It prevents the proper functioning of the body, which can lead to various illnesses.
6. Stomach Fat Should Not Be Compressed
Sweat bands are known for compressing fats in the abdomen area, which is wrong. Unhealthy fats are toxic and can lead to various diseases such as hypertension, stroke, etc. Therefore, the fats should not be compressed, they should be eliminated from the body.
7. Causes Negative Side Effects
Wrapping yourself in a device prevents you from losing weight. The body naturally uses sweat to cool down itself and prevents itself from getting overheated. So, wearing sweat bands can cause your body to overheat and this will lead to potential negative side effects like dizziness, weakness, confusion, coma and even death.
8. Sweat Bands Can Be Counterproductive
Wearing a sweat band while exercising may actually make it much harder for you to burn fat. It is because, these sweat bands do not encourage muscle growth in the abdomen area. And it is necessary that your muscles grow, which gets stopped by the sweat bands.
9. You Again Have To Exercise More Often
Simply wearing a sweat band will not give you significant results. Instead, increase the time you spend exercising without a sweatband, as it will make you lose weight faster with positive effects. You can do strength training workout or aerobic exercises.
10. You Also Need A Healthy Diet
The only way to burn more calories is by having a proper balanced diet. Eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein and cut down on the sugary foods. Include foods that are rich in fibre and protein, which will fill you up and so you eat less.
11. Avoid Sugary Drinks
In order to lose fat from your tummy, you need to limit the intake of fatty foods and sugary drinks such as soda and juices. And even after using a sweat band, you must not feel it is okay to go easy on the sugar intake. Instead, drink coconut water and lemon or lime juice to quench your thirst.
