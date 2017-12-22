Do you want to get rid of the stubborn belly fat by buying yourself a sweat band? Let us warn you that sweat bands do not have any positive effects in reducing your belly fat and neither are they helpful.

Sweat bands are also called waist belts, abdominal sweat bands, abdominal wraps and waist trimmers. The sweat bands encompass your midsection of the stomach, holding heat in as you exercise.

Most people are of the wrong belief that wrapping a sweat band around their stomach will burn abdominal fat and flatten their tummy. Their is no scientific evidence to support this practice.

However, sweat bands can have some adverse effects, which are potentially dangerous weight-loss aids. Instead it is better to lose weight by going on a well-balanced diet and increase the time you spend by doing exercises and yoga.

So, here lies the question, "do stomach sweat bands really work?"

Here are 11 reasons why stomach sweat bands don't really work. Take a look.