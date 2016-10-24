What To Eat To Grow Taller Fast: 14 Best Foods To Grow Taller

Are you the person who often gets asked, 'what is your height'? Height is the major concern for short-heighted people. They start having inferiority complex when people start teasing them. In this article we will be writing about the foods for growing tall and strong.

Your height depends on your genes to a certain extent. But, do you know that some foods also help you in growing taller and stronger? We are sure you didn't know this!

It is believed that a person stops growing after the age of 18 years, which is why these foods are recommended to be taken or included early in life.

By following a healthy lifestyle and incorporating healthy foods and stretching exercises, a person can still grow a few inches tall.

So, what to eat to grow taller fast? Consuming a healthy diet filled with fruits, vegetables, dairy products, whole grains, etc can provide your body with the essential nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, phosphorous and proteins which are necessary for stimulating growth and increase in height.

1. Turnip

Turnips are found to be extremely rich in growth hormones, and consuming turnips can help in increasing height. Due to the fact that turnips are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibres, they can help boost the hormones in the body. All you need to do is to start consuming turnips every day.

2. Eggs

Eggs are rich in proteins which play an essential role in increasing height. You should make sure that you consume eggs every day, as it will not only help keep your stomach full for a longer time but also will help to give you a good height. You can start your day with a boiled egg in the morning and see how it works.

3. Spinach

How to increase height naturally? You should start eating green leafy vegetables like spinach. It will help in boosting your immune system that will make you strong and keep you healthy.. It contains two essential nutrients - calcium and iron that will make you grow taller.

4. Fruits

Fruits such as mangoes, peaches, tomato, apricots and watermelon are rich in vitamin A, which will make sure that you are blessed with a good height. Also consuming these fruits can provide you with a healthy immune system and also aids in strengthening the bones.

5. Whole Grains

Whole grain foods are another food that will help increase your height. Consuming wheat is the healthiest option when it comes to vitamin B and iron. You should start consuming whole grain bread and pasta, as they are among the healthiest foods that can make you grow tall.

6. Yoghurt

If you are looking for a source of vitamin D and calcium from one food, opt for yogurt. Yogurt is essential for a child's growth and development and it can also benefit you with a good height. Have yogurt along with some fresh fruits and drizzle some honey on top of it. Other dairy products like cheese, paneer and milk are essential for growth because they contain all the essential nutrients for increasing height, like proteins, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin D and vitamin E.

7. Chicken

Chicken is a fantastic source of protein which can also allow you to grow taller. If you are trying to increase your height after the age of 25, chicken is the best source of food that will help you in growing tall. Chicken aids in building tissues and muscles.

8. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a herb, a natural home remedy for increasing height. It is popularly known as Indian ginseng. The wide range of minerals present in ashwagandha aids in broadening the bones of the body and also increases bone density.

9. Milk

Milk is a fantastic source of calcium, which will help strengthen the bones and also increase height. Milk is among the best superfoods that will give you good health as well as height. You should start consuming milk every day in the morning to ensure a healthy body.

10. Soybeans

If you are a pure vegetarian, soybeans are the best sources of proteins. If consumed on a daily bsis, it will help to boost your height. Soybean is high in vitamins, proteins, fibre and carbohydrates which makes it a complete food for improving health. The presence of protein in soybean helps improve bone and tissue mass and density which is necessary for increasing height.

11. Bananas

Bananas is also an amazing food for increasing height. Bananas being rich in minerals like potassium, calcium and manganese and healthy probiotic bacteria, they can help in boosting your height. Calcium helps in developing stronger bones, potassium protects the bones and teeth from weakening, and manganese improves bone health.

12. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is also an excellent source of protein and is considered one of the best foods to grow taller. Oatmeal helps in increasing your height and boosting muscle mass, helps repair bones and tissues and also enhances the creation of new tissues. How to grow taller with oatmeal? You should include 50 grams of oatmeal for breakfast daily.

13. Fish

Fishes such as salmon, sardines and tuna are a rich source of protein and vitamin D, both of which are required for growth and development. Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium from other food sources which the increases bone density, thus increasing your height naturally.

14. Nuts And Seeds

What to eat to grow taller fast? Nuts and seeds also help in increasing height effectively. Nuts like almonds and peanuts and seeds like flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds contain essential vitamins and minerals, amino acids and healthy fats which help in repairing the body tissues and promote the building of new tissues.