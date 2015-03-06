To fight a battle you need good and effective weapons. But when the enemy is stronger than you, only fighting cannot enlist your name in the list of great warriors. You need to pre-plan to defeat your enemy and also take precaution and prevention to keep your foes away. Swine flu is such kind of enemy. Only fighting with it is not enough. You need to build healthy habits and good lifestyle to fail all its attacks. Follow few tips to overcome swine flu in this article. Read on, to find more.

Now, what is swine flu? As the name suggests it is a kind of flu that happens to swine. In case of human it has killer effects. If not treated early, the disease can take the attire of epidemic. So without panicking you need to know how to improve immunity to over come swine flu. The virus that carries the germ of swine flu is H1N1. It spreads through breathing and if you come in contact to a carrier.

15 Best Home Remedies For Swine Flu

When such a disease knocks at your door, you become very conscious about your health. Otherwise you forget to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Remember, the lifestyle you lead makes you exposed to the virus of the disease. So if you build a strong immunity system by following certain tips to overcome swine flu, you will be benefited the most. How to improve immunity to overcome swine flu? To give the answer here are some useful tips to overcome swine flu-