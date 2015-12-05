Potatoes are considered to be one of the healthiest vegetables to add to your daily diet. Potatoes are rich in vitamins, nutrients and good carbs which convert to energy provided to the body to function well.

However, when potatoes are converted to a juice form, the health benefits double up and provide you with a better and a healthier lifestyle. According to experts, if you consume one glass of potato juice everyday with a dash of honey or lemon juice added, you are likely to be one in a million people who will suffer from genetic diseases.

Potato juice benefits the heart as well keeping the organ to function well and away from all types of cardiovascular diseases. On the other hand, it is said that people who are suffering from cancer can drink this healthy juice twice a day in order to kill the cancer cells in the body. Since potato juice benefits cancer, it is best you consume this healthy drink to also keep away from many other health problems.

So, take a look at how potato juice flushes out toxins, treats stomach ailments and improves our digestive system.

10 Health Benefits Of Potato Juice:

Potato Juice For The Joints Potato juice has properties which help reduce inflammation. People suffering from joint issues like arthritis should drink potato juice twice a day to reduce the pain and swelling. It also helps increase the blood circulation in the joints. Potato Juice Prevents Diseases To prevent cardiovascular diseases, add potato juice to your daily diet. The alkaline nature of vegetables aids in keeping the organ healthy. Potato Juice For Weight Loss It is widely said that potatoes are good for weight gain, but recent studies show that potato juice is one of the best drinks that help to cut calories in the body resulting in weight loss. Add a teaspoon of honey to the juice to provide more benefits. Potato Juice Treats Gout Potato juice benefits men who are suffering from gout. Drinking this juice aids in flushing out the uric acid in the body. It will also reduce the inflammation since the juice contains anti-inflammatory properties. Potato Juice Lowers Cholesterol It is necessary to watch your diet, as bad cholesterol is bad for the heart. To reduce the bad cholesterol and replace it with the good, it is suggested to drink potato juice. This is one of the best health benefits of potato juice. Potato Juice For The Tummy Potato juice helps in soothing the GI tract in the body. It also cures the digestive system from infections and other stomach related ailments. Potato Juice Treats Cancer Did you know that potato juice benefits cancer patients? Those suffering from cancer should add this juice to their diet as it helps in deactivating the cells in the body and prevents the disease from spreading too. Potato Juice For High BP It is important to regulate the blood pressure levels in the body. Daily consumption of this healthy vegetable juice will lower a high BP. It is also best to drink the juice without any addition of salt. Potato Juice Ulcers Treat stomach ulcers by drinking potato juice twice in the day. Drink 50 ml of the juice on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. Repeat the same dose before dinner. Potato Juice For Headaches One of the best health benefits of potato juice is that it aids in reducing all types of headaches. To make the pain vanish in less than 15 minutes, add a teaspoon of lemon juice.