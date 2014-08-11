12 Harmful Effects Of Masturbation In Men

Masturbation is essential in order to ensure normal functioning of the body. While masturbation in the case of men can tag along several benefits including respite from excessive stress, masturbating too much can pose a threat to the normal functioning of the body. Here's what we will be discussing - the harmful effects of masturbation.

It sometimes becomes confusing to determine what level of masturbation is dangerous. To answer the popular question of "how much masturbation, or masturbating how many times a day is fine", medical scientists are of the opinion that men shouldn't masturbate more than three or four times in a week. Over masturbation can lead to several complications, driving the body to act in a particular fashion.

Masturbating too much leads to hormonal changes in the body. The effects of hormonal changes depend on the extent to which one indulges in over masturbation. The effects of over masturbation can be determined quite starkly, with the body undergoing both physical and mental changes.

What Is Masturbation?

Masturbation refers to the act of self-stimulating your genitals in a sexual way to the point of reaching an orgasm. Masturbation is common among men and women. Experts and researchers have agreed that masturbation is a completely normal process for all human beings and is considered a healthy sexual behaviour.

Here are 11 harmful effects of masturbation in men. Read on to understand.

1. The Energy Element

This isn't exactly among the harmful effects of masturbation but can be classified as a prominent effect owing to its palpability. If you've realized, masturbation uses up a lot of your energy. Besides, in men, increased weakness is a result of over masturbation.

2. Addiction

Addiction to masturbation can result in scores of biological changes in the body. Men who masturbate too much and are addicted to the act of pleasuring themselves are no less than drug addicts - this is according to a recent medical study published by a leading medical journal.

Masturbating too much can have a negative impact on your relationships and can interrupt your work or studies, which will lower your productivity.

3. Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is among the most prominent side effects of masturbating too much. Men who indulge in over masturbation have an increased risk of suffering from erectile dysfunction. Some research also suggests that frequently masturbating can contribute to erectile dysfunction. Though, there is very little research about it.

4. Neurological Concerns

Neurological problems are closely related to excessive masturbation in men. Over masturbation is associated with several severe neurological problems in older men.

5. Premature Ejaculation

Excessive masturbation is linked with premature ejaculation. Men who masturbate too much find it extremely hard to control the release of sperm. Over stimulation of the penal nerve is largely responsible for premature ejaculation.

6. Affects Sex Life

This point is linked to the previously mentioned point that makes reference to premature ejaculation. Too much masturbation can seriously affect your sex life, for it dampens the pleasure substantially.

7. Makes You Feel Drowsy

Masturbating too much makes you feel drowsy very frequently. This is because of excess dopamine that is released in the brain.

8. Hair Loss

Excessive masturbation causes hair loss in men. So, if you masturbate more than 6-7 times a week and see yourself losing hair, well, you shouldn't be surprised.

9. Memory Loss

Because of the release of excessive dopamine in the brain, over masturbation causes memory loss. Over time, the effects on memory will be more pronounced.

10. Loss Of Interest In Sex

Men who masturbate too much will soon realize a decreased interest in sex. Masturbation affects testosterone levels in the body.

11. Ageing

Men who masturbate more than six to seven times a week tend to age faster, a new study says. This is mainly linked to a drop in testosterone levels.

12. Decreased Sexual Sensitivity

If men perform aggressive masturbation, they can experience decreased sensation while getting sexually active. This can be a turn off for his partner.

Who Do People Masturbate?

Researchers have found that men see masturbation as part of their normal sexual development.

Masturbation is mainly considered a good form of sexual release.

Masturbation benefits those men who aren't sexually active or want to avoid relationships.

For men it is like a safe sex as there is no need for protection or risk of sexually transmitted infections.