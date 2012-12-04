Dysuria (Painful Urination): 9 Home Remedies To Treat It

Dysuria (painful urination) is a condition which affects the bladder and the nearby parts of the body causing pain while urinating. In this article, we will write about the home remedies for painful urination.
Dysuria is more common in women, however, men and women of any age can experience this condition as well. In the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases, a report was published saying that UTI is one of the main reasons causing dysuria. Researchers are of the opinion that females and older adults have a greater risk factor [1] .
Causes Of Dysuria (Painful Urination)
A number of medical conditions and external factors cause painful urination which include:
- Bladder stones
- Urinary tract infection (UTI)
- Bladder inflammation
- Genital herpes
- Gonorrhoea
- Kidney infection or kidney stones
- Prostatitis (infection of the prostate)
- Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)
- Usage of soaps and perfumes
- Vaginitis (bacterial vaginosis)
- Vaginal yeast infection
- Interstitial cystitis
Symptoms Of Dysuria (Painful Urination)
- Discomfort while urinating
- A burning sensation while urinating
- Pain or an itching sensation during or after urinating
- Cloudy urine
- Blood in the urine
- Foul-smelling urine
Some of these symptoms can be easily managed at home. Have a look.
Home Remedies For Dysuria (Painful Urination)
1. Hydration
Drinking more water will increase your frequency of urination. This will help flush out toxins and germs from the body and reduce the pain while urinating. If one of the causes of dysuria is urinary tract infection, then drinking plenty of fluids will flush out bacteria from the urinary tract to prevent infection [2] . You can drink fresh fruit juices as well.
2. Vitamin C-rich foods
Consuming vitamin C rich foods will increase the acidity of the urine, thereby killing the bacteria that are causing infection [3] . Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins that is known to boost up the immune system and fight against infection [4] . Eat foods like broccoli, red peppers, oranges, kiwi, strawberries, papaya, grapefruit, etc.
3. Probiotic foods
Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms that promote a healthy balance of good bacteria in the gut. Probiotics like yogurt, curd, kefir, kimchi and kombucha fight the bad bacteria and fungi that cause dysuria. Probiotic foods can help prevent the risk of UTI in adult women and they have been found to be more effective in preventing UTI if had with antibiotics [5] , [6] .
4. Clove oil
Clove oil is known for fighting Candida and intestinal parasites due to the presence of eugenol. The compound eugenol possesses anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral and antimicrobial properties that fight the bacteria and fungi causing painful urination [7] . It is advisable to take clove oil after consulting with a doctor.
5. Cardamom
Cardamom works as a diuretic helping to flush out toxins from the body. It has the potent ability to kill certain types of microorganisms like Streptococcus mutant, Candida albicans, Staphylococcus aureus, and Saccharomyces cerevisiae [8] , [9] . Cardamom extract has been shown to fight Candida, a yeast that causes infection in the vagina which can sometimes lead to painful urination. Consume cardamom powder along with lukewarm milk to prevent dysuria.
6. Oregano oil
Oregano oil contains carvacrol and thymol which can fight fungi, bacteria and virus infection causing painful urination. A study showed the effectiveness of antibacterial activity of oregano oil and how it inhibits the growth of E.coli bacteria, most commonly seen in urinary tract infection [10] . Before taking oregano oil internally, speak to a health care provider.
7. Cranberry juice
If urinary tract infection is causing painful urination, then drinking unsweetened cranberry juice is the best home remedy to treat it. The reason is cranberries have the ability to prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract, thus preventing the infection from spreading further[11] . Drinking unsweetened cranberry juice for 24 weeks can also cure UTI [12] .
8. Garlic
Garlic contains an active compound allicin which contains antimicrobial, antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. All of these help in treating a wide range of bacteria including E.coli. The antifungal properties of garlic help to fight against Candida albicans, which causes yeast infections. Consult with your doctor whether to use oral or topical garlic for a yeast infection.
9. Goldenseal
Goldenseal is another home remedy for dysuria as it possesses antimicrobial properties that fight against bacteria and virus. It is also known to prevent the recurrence of UTI by keeping the bacteria from attaching to the wall of the bladder. Talk to your doctor whether you should take goldenseal supplements or not.
Prevention Of Dysuria (Painful Urination)
- If dysuria is caused by irritation and inflammation, it is necessary to keep your genital area dry and clean.
- It is important to urinate after sexual intercourse as it flushes out the germs.
- If dysuria is caused by interstitial cystitis, drink plenty of water to flush out the germs from your urinary tract.
- Women should wash or wipe their area after urinating.
