10 Key Symptoms Of Coronavirus You Need To Know

1. Fever Fever is one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus [1]. Once a person has contracted the coronavirus, the symptoms may start showing within 5-6 days after infection and the body temperature will be higher than 100.4° Fahrenheit (38° Celsius).

2. Dry cough Cough, especially dry cough, is another common symptom of coronavirus. According to NHS, "A dry cough means it's tickly and doesn't produce any phlegm (thick mucus)". Dry cough causes irritation such as a ticklish sensation or a scratchy feeling in the throat. Coronavirus: What's The Difference Between A Dry Cough And A Wet Cough

3. Shortness of breath Shortness of breath is an early symptom of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that a person affected with COVID-19 can feel a prolonged pain or pressure in the chest and they can't breathe fast enough. If you experience difficulty in breathing, consult a doctor immediately.

4. Sore throat A person infected with COVID-19 may also experience a sore throat, which is usually accompanied by cough. Sore throat causes pain and irritation in the throat and makes it very difficult to swallow food. Your throat may tend to feel scratchy and you may also have a hoarse voice.

5. Body aches and chills Chills and body aches is a mild symptom of coronavirus. A COVID-19 patient may experience shivering accompanied by pain in the joints and muscles. This may make them feel weak and exhausted during bodily movements. COVID-19: Types Of Homemade Masks And How They Can Help Lower The Risk Of Infection

6. Fatigue Some people may feel extremely lethargic after they have been infected by the novel coronavirus. A lack of energy or tiredness can be felt while doing some activity. If you feel tired, get yourself checked by a physician.

7. Sudden confusion Sudden confusion or inability to think clearly can be another sign of COVID-19. A person might feel disoriented and have a difficult time in making decisions. If it becomes severe, seek help from your medical provider immediately.

8. Digestive problems Some COVID-19 patients may also have digestive issues. A study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology showed that some patients with COVID-19 have reported gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain [2].

9. Conjunctivitis Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an uncommon symptom of coronavirus. A study published in the JAMA Ophthalmology found that a total of 12 out of 38 COVID-19 patients had conjunctivitis [3].