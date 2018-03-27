Is It Healthy To Drink Water Before Brushing Teeth In The Morning?

We all are aware of the importance of consuming water. A healthy body surely depends on this and often we are advised to drink 7-8 glasses of water for innumerous health benefits. People figuring out a healthy diet and lifestyle often aim to include the suggested quantity of water.

Water not only quenches our thirst, but it is life-giving and life-nourishing. The fact that our body comprises of 75% of water even gives us a clear idea of how consumption of water is important for our body.

While there are a lot of studies and research which state that drinking a specific quantity of water is very important for maintaining a healthy body, quite a few of them highlight the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach, even before brushing.

We all drink water to quench our thirst; but not many of us know that drinking water before brushing in the morning is an ideal thing to do.

But does that sound like a healthy practice? Should one drink water before following dental hygiene? Is it ok to do so at all?

Well, it is and it is a definite Yes! A lot of studies say so! Drinking water as the first thing in the morning after waking up can do wonders to the body. In fact, in Japan, it is a very common practice that is followed and this practice is attributed to the health and longevity of the people in the country.

Water therapy, as a natural therapy, is very popular since ancient times and it is rejuvenating as well as health-restoring. There are similar therapies in the Indian traditional medicine, which insist on the importance of drinking water immediately once you wake up.

Let us discuss about the wonders that water does to our health when we follow the intake of water on an empty stomach before even brushing our teeth in the morning.

It is recommended to drink water before brushing and in doing so, the dehydrated body is rehydrated. Drinking water on an empty stomach cleans the germs from the mouth and helps in eliminating the germs through the natural calls of the body. It also helps clear the toxins from our body, clears the bowels and cleanses the colon.

This practice can strengthen the immunity of your body and also increase the body's metabolism. It helps to cure a lot of diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, constipation, gastritis, kidney stone, etc.

Drinking water on an empty stomach can do wonders to your skin and aids in getting a clear complexion. It even improves the texture of your hair. Apart from all the benefits, drinking water as the first thing in the morning also packs you up with energy and vitality. This practice would keep you active through the day and you are likely to be fueled with extra energy.

Well, the benefits are many and the practice is simple to follow. Moreover, it is a refreshing way to start your day. So, let us make sure we do! Get set your day with 1-2 glasses of water and see the difference you feel throughout the day.