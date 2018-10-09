Here Is How Dental Health Affects Your Overall Health

Have you ever thought that how dental health affects your overall health? Well, this article discusses all about that.

Although our body's organs and the senses work in different ways, and all are interconnected to each other. For example, if your hair is falling more than usual, it is the sign of a liver problem. In the same way, your oral health also gives signs about your overall health.

Why Is Oral Health Important?

Taking poor care of your gums and teeth leads to poor hygiene which causes bacteria build-up. Daily brushing and flossing can keep these bacteria under control and can lower the chances of tooth decay and gum diseases like gingivitis, mouth ulcer, tooth mobility, etc.

What Are The Most Prevalent Causes Of Oral Health Disease?

Periodontal disease and dental caries are the two most prevalent causes of oral health disease. Dental caries is most common in children and periodontal disease is the most common cause of tooth loss among adults. The importance of oral health was highlighted in the Oral Health in America: A Report of the Surgeon General which revealed that oral health is the gateway to general health and well-being.

How Dental Health Affects Overall Health

Following are some of the health problems that are caused by bad teeth.