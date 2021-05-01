Mango Mousse: Health Benefits And Refreshing Recipes Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

The season of "king of the fruits" mango is here and the internet is already flooded with delicious mango recipes. One among them receiving great attention is mango mousse, a refreshing and satisfying summer dessert that is therapeutic to many people and also helps beat the scorching summer heat in no time.

Mango mousse is an exquisite, light, creamy and sweet dessert made of mango pulp and other 3-4 ingredients. It is an easy-to-make homemade dish best served post-meal or as an evening snack. There are a lot of ways to prepare mango mousse: with or without eggs, with light or heavy creams and with sugar or its alternatives.

In this article, we will discuss some of the amazing health benefits and recipes of mango mousse.

Ingredients In Mango Mousse

Mango mousse is made with very less (around 3-4) and easily available ingredients, however, it could be made in different styles, according to preference or taste of people making it.

Some of the ingredients used in mango mousse include: mangoes, whipping cream/toned milk, agar powder/gelatin/, cream cheese and cardamom/saffron/vanilla essence (optional).

