Just In
Don't Miss
- News Phase 3 vaccination for 18+ begins today; Several states delay drive
- Movies Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Reasons Why We Fell 'Haule Haule' In Love With Her!
- Technology How To Mute Mention Notifications On WhatsApp
- Sports I will write to state associations for vaccination of senior footballers: AIFF president Praful Patel
- Automobiles Yatri Project Zero: Electric Motorcycle From The Neighbouring Country Costs Over Rs 12 Lakhs
- Finance RIL Q4FY21 Net Profit Surges To Rs. 13227 Crore; Declares Rs 7. Dividend/ Share
- Education UTET Result 2021 Declared, Check UBSE UTET Result 2021 Link And Pass Percentage
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
Mango Mousse: Health Benefits And Refreshing Recipes
The season of "king of the fruits" mango is here and the internet is already flooded with delicious mango recipes. One among them receiving great attention is mango mousse, a refreshing and satisfying summer dessert that is therapeutic to many people and also helps beat the scorching summer heat in no time.
Mango mousse is an exquisite, light, creamy and sweet dessert made of mango pulp and other 3-4 ingredients. It is an easy-to-make homemade dish best served post-meal or as an evening snack. There are a lot of ways to prepare mango mousse: with or without eggs, with light or heavy creams and with sugar or its alternatives.
In this article, we will discuss some of the amazing health benefits and recipes of mango mousse.
Ingredients In Mango Mousse
Mango mousse is made with very less (around 3-4) and easily available ingredients, however, it could be made in different styles, according to preference or taste of people making it.
Some of the ingredients used in mango mousse include: mangoes, whipping cream/toned milk, agar powder/gelatin/, cream cheese and cardamom/saffron/vanilla essence (optional).
COVID-19 Vaccine: Is It Safe To Exercise After Being Vaccinated?
Nutritional Profile Of Mango
According to the USDA, 100 g of mango contains 60 kcal of energy and 83.5 g of water. It also contains:
● Fibre: 1.6 g
● Protein: 0.82 g
● Calcium: 11 mg
● Iron: 0.16 mg
● Magnesium: 10 mg
● Potassium: 168 mg
● Phosphorus: 14 mg
● Sodium: 1 mg
● Vitamin C: 36.4 mg
● Folate: 43 mcg
● Vitamin A: 54 mcg
● Beta-carotene: 640 mcg
● Vitamin E: 0.9 mg
● Vitamin K: 4.2 mcg
Is Litchi Good For People With Diabetes?
Nutritional Profile Of Light Whipping Cream
100 g of light whipping cream contains 63.5 g of water and 292 kcal of energy. It also contains: protein (2.17 g), calcium (69 mg), magnesium (7 mg), phosphorus (61 mg), potassium (97 mg), sodium (34 mg), zinc (0.25 mg), vitamin C (0.6 mg), folate (4 mcg), along with choline, vitamin B12, vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin D and vitamin E.
Benefits Of Mango Mousse
1. Rich in antioxidants
Mango mousse is a perfect blend of mangoes and whipping cream. Both are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin A, beta-carotene and vitamin C along with other phenolic compounds like flavonoids and gallic acids. These compounds help maintain overall body healthy by reducing the harmful effects of free radicals. [1]
2. Full of vitamins
Mango is a fruit packed with numerous vitamins such as vitamin A, C, K, B1, B2 and B3. On the other hand, other ingredients in mango mousse like whipping cream or toned milk make for a good number of vitamins. Overall, the dessert provides a lot of vitamin benefits such as good skin health, improved vision and good immunity.
COVID-19 And Blood Thinners: How Do They Help Increase Survival Rates In Critical COVID-19 Patients?
3. Keeps the body hydrated
Hydration is a must during the summer. When our body is hydrated, vital body functions such as body temperature, cognition, mental health, joint health, skin and digestion work properly and keep us healthy. Mango mousse makes for an excellent summer dessert as it contains a good amount of electrolytes that keep the body hydrated for long.
4. Beats the summer heat
This amazing recipe helps ward off the summer heat due to its astringent and cooling properties. Mango is a superfood that calms the ‘pitta' of the body and provides a feeling of coolness, thus improving the wellness of a person during the summer season.
Ramadan Amidst COVID-19: How To Keep The Spirit Of The Festival Alive Along With Staying Healthy
5. Good for digestion
Summer heat can often disrupt the balance of the microbiota of the digestive system and cause related conditions such as diarrhoea and indigestion. The antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties of mango, milk and cream may help treat the condition and maintain good gastrointestinal health.
Refreshing Mango Mousse Recipe In Different Ways
1. With Mango, Fresh Cream And Sweetener
Ingredients
• 2-3 medium-sized mango (especially Alphonso) slices into pieces.
• 250 ml fresh cream (prefer using light cream)
• Cane sugar, jaggery or honey (as per your taste and choice of sweetener)
Method
• In a blender, put mango slices (leave a few for garnish), sweetener and blend to form a smooth and thick paste (avoid adding water).
• In a bowl, pour the cream and whisk it to form a thick foamy texture.
• Add mango puree to the cream and blend perfectly.
• In a serving bowl, pour the ingredients.
• Garnish with 2-3 mango slices.
• Top with mint leaves or basil leaves.
• Serve fresh.
7 Healthy And Cooling Herbal Iced Teas For Summer With Recipes
2. With Canned Mango Puree, Berries And Others
Ingredients
• One market-based canned mango puree.
• 3-4 berries such as strawberry, cranberry or blueberry, sliced into two pieces.
• 250 ml light whipping cream.
• A teaspoon of agar agar powder that acts as gelatin.
• A pinch of flavouring agents like cardamom/saffron/vanilla essence.
Method
• Whisk the cream to get a thick consistency. Prefer using chilled cream for summer. You can also whisk and put the cream in the refrigerator until you get other things ready.
• Dilute a teaspoon of agar agar powder in a small cup of water, mix and let it sit for a few minutes.
• In a saucepan, add mango puree, dissolved agar agar powder and flavouring agent and heat them on a medium flame.
• Allow the mixture to shimmer. Switch off the flame and allow the mixture to cool for 9-10 minutes.
• Add whipped cream. If the mixture is thick, mix them with an electric whipper. You can also reheat the puree and then mix the cream.
• In a serving glass, scoop out the mango mousse.
• Top with berries and mint leaves and serve.
• You can also allow it to cool for a few hours and then serve.
COVID-19: Why Are Pregnant Women And Mothers Not Allowed To Donate Plasma? EXPLAINED
3. With Mango, Banana And Coconut
Ingredients
• Two cups of sliced mangoes.
• Two ripe bananas; one banana sliced into pieces.
• Shredded coconut
• 250 ml fresh cream
Method
• Whisk the cream for 4-5 minutes to form a creamy and smooth texture.
• In a blender, put sliced mangoes and a whole banana and blend until smooth to form a puree.
• Add mango and banana puree to a bowl of whisked cream and mix well.
• In a serving bowl or glass, pour the ingredients.
• Garnish with sliced bananas and shredded coconut and serve.
• You can also leave that in a refrigerator for an hour and then serve.