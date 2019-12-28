8 Healthy Food You Should Have In Your Fridge Nutrition oi-Amritha K

What you have in your fridge speaks volume about you! Stocking up your fridge with all that junk food simply shows that you do not really care about your health and well-being. Take it from the nutritionists and doctors - instead of piling up on that tortilla chips and dips, revamp your choices and add some fresh greens and colourful vegetables to the list.

In the current article, we will take a look at some of the healthiest foods that you should have in your fridge. Because if you keep your refrigerator stocked with appetizing foods that also happen to be good for you, you're much more likely to eat healthy meals and healthy snacks. So the next time you go grocery shopping, do not forget to add these healthy foods to your list.

1. Crunchy Raw Vegetables Store some cucumbers, celery, zucchini and carrots in see-through containers, so that you know it is right there - waiting to be consumed. Raw vegetables such as these are extremely beneficial for your overall health and do not cause any unhealthy weight gain Vegetables are important sources of many nutrients, including potassium, dietary fibre, folate (folic acid), vitamin A, and vitamin C. Most vegetables are naturally low in fat and calories and have no cholesterol. Much away, guilt-free. 2. Fruit Salad A bowl full of fresh slices of apple, grapes, some berries and so on is beneficial for your health. A diet that is rich in fruits (controlled amounts) can help lower blood pressure, reduce risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancer, lower risk of eye and digestive problems, and have a positive effect upon blood sugar which can help keep appetite in check. 3. Green Salad A salad made with high-nutrient spinach or lettuce, some cherry tomatoes, beans and nuts is not only a source of instant energy but also packed with nutrients that are essential for your body. A green salad contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C, beta-carotene, calcium, folate, fibre, and phytonutrients, making it a good choice for a healthful diet because they do not contain cholesterol and are naturally low in calories and sodium. 4. Low-fat Dairy Products As a healthy source of fat, protein, and nutrients, low-fat dairy food such as skim or fat-free milk and low-fat varieties of yoghurt and cottage cheese are excellent sources of protein, several minerals, and the B vitamins riboflavin, niacin, B6 and B12. Low-fat diets may also prevent heartburn, cut weight and improve cholesterol as well. Pack in some low-fat yoghurt for your next snack time. 5. Almond Butter Nuts are rich in smart fats, mostly monounsaturated fat and a little polyunsaturated fat, including plant omega-3 fatty acids which can help lower cholesterol and enhance the immune system and may decrease the risk of some cancers. Almonds are one of the most beneficial nuts, which also can be used to make butter. Switch your dairy butter with almond butter to improve your overall health. 6. Iced Green Tea As nutritionists point out, one of the best ways to cut calories is to avoid beverages that contain them. Choosing to drink a cup of iced green tea instead of a glass of fizzy drink can help provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity as well as stimulate the immune system and possibly boost weight loss. 7. Organic eggs A single egg contains 7 grams of high-quality protein, which is enough to provide you with the required amount of amino acids for your body. Organic eggs are also rich in healthy fats, and a wide range of vitamins and minerals, including iron, choline, vitamin B-12, and the rare vitamin D. Have a pack of eggs in your fridge and do not throw away the yolk as it is the most nutritious part, housing the majority of its vitamins and minerals and 40 per cent of the total protein. 8. Plant-Based Milk Have any plant-based milk that you like, whether it's almond, soy, rice, cashew, hemp, or rice milk instead of dairy. In comparison, plant-based milk is extremely beneficial for your health.

On A Final Note...

Make sure you keep these food items where you can easily spot because, the 'out of sight, out of mind' principle applies to your fridge as well. Most of us are guilty of keeping the healthy vegetables and fruits buried in the crisper drawers at the bottom of the fridge. You are more likely to see, eat, and enjoy healthy foods if they're in a ready-to-eat form, right at the eye-level shelves in your refrigerator.