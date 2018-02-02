Top 15 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin C

2. Yellow Bell Pepper

Yellow bell pepper is also rich in vitamin C. 1 large bell pepper contains 341 mg of vitamin C and you should consume this vegetable to boost your immunity and make your meals more colourful by adding them into cooking.

3. Parsley

Parsley herb contains high amounts of vitamin C and 1 cup of fresh parsley herb contains 133 percent of vitamin C. The herb not only adds to the flavour and taste of your dishes but also helps to boost your immunity. Start including parsley in your daily diet.

4. Red Bell Pepper

Red bell peppers also contain vitamin C. 1 cup of raw red bell peppers contain 317 mg of vitamin C. Red bell pepper also contains other vitamins and minerals that together will help to keep your immune system strong.

5. Kiwi

Kiwi is a delicious tropical fruit loaded with high amounts of vitamin C. 1 piece of kiwi fruit contains 273 mg of the daily recommended value of vitamin C. Kiwi has a sweet and sour taste and a smooth texture and also it is a great source of vitamin A, dietary fibre, calcium and other nutrients.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables and it is high in vitamin C. 1 cup of raw broccoli contains 135 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C. You can have broccoli by adding them in your smoothies or sauté it with other vegetables.

7. Lychee

Lychee is one of the highest vitamin C-rich fruits and it's not only sweet and succulent but also super delicious and healthy too. 100 grams of lychee contains 71.5 mg of vitamin C and these are also rich in potassium and healthy fats.

8. Papaya

Raw papayas are a great source of vitamin C. 1 cup of papaya contains 144 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C. Papayas are also rich in vitamin A, folate, dietary fibre, calcium, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids.

9. Strawberries

Strawberries are high in vitamin C and 1 cup of strawberries contains 149 percent of vitamin C. Strawberries are also a good source of protein and dietary fibre. These tasty fruits are a very good addition in salads, smoothies and desserts.

10. Oranges

Oranges are one of the most popular citrus fruits that are rich in vitamin C. 1 large orange contains 163 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C. You can add oranges in your fruit salad, wraps or make it into a juice.

11. Lemon And Lime

Lime and lemons are both citrus fruits, rich in vitamin C. 100 grams of lemon contains 53 mg of vitamin C and 100 grams of lime contains 29.1 mg of vitamin C. These fruits are low in calories and have zero cholesterol.

12. Pineapple

Pineapple is a tropical fruit that is high in vitamin C. 1 cup of fresh pineapple contains 131 percent of vitamin C. Pineapples are also a good source of vitamin A, calcium, potassium and dietary fibre.

13. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that is rich in vitamin C. 1 cup of raw cauliflower contains 77 percent of vitamin C. Cauliflowers are also rich in protein, calcium, vitamin K, potassium and phosphorous.

14. Gooseberry (Amla)

Indian gooseberries are light green and taste sour and they are a great source of vitamin C. 100 grams of gooseberry contains 27.7 mg of vitamin C and the fruit is also rich in vitamin A, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fibre.

15. Mango

Mangoes are a favourite summer fruit, which have high amounts of vitamin C. 1 cup of mango contains 76 percent of vitamin C. They are also rich in dietary fibre, minerals and vitamins. Consuming one mango every alternate day can prove to be highly beneficial for your health.

