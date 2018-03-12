Should You Eat Banana In The Morning On An Empty Stomach

We all know that a typical breakfast comprises of oatmeal, eggs, bread, cereals, fruits or fruit juices. And when it comes to losing weight or gaining weight, the breakfast items change, isn't it?

On a weight-loss diet, wholesome and nutritious ingredients are eaten. But many just eat a banana for breakfast, which is sometimes a go-to snack for those people who rush to the office.

Banana has numerous health benefits from maintaining a healthy heart and reducing fatigue to reducing depression and constipation. The incredible fruit also has a cooling effect on the body and helps in stimulating the production of haemoglobin and thus, cures anaemia.

Being an excellent source of potassium, fibre and magnesium, the most important question is should you eat a banana in the morning on an empty stomach?

Banana Is Rich In Nutrients

Bananas are rich in potassium, magnesium and fibre that help to boost your energy and reduce hunger pangs. Having a banana daily will provide your body with a sugar rush and plentiful of energy to carry out your daily activities. The fruit also contains other nutrients like iron, tryptophan, vitamin B and vitamin B6.

Is Eating Banana Good For Weight Loss? The easiest weight loss diet is to eat a banana along with a warm glass of water. In the morning, eating banana after breakfast will take away all the strict dietary restrictions and will make it hard to continue dieting. The morning banana diet is about eating bananas and drinking warm water for breakfast. This will relax your eating habits during lunch and dinner without any diet restrictions that accompany less hunger. Why Drink Water With A Banana? Drinking water while eating bananas will help to resolve hydration issues in the body. The enzymes present in the banana help to flush out the excess toxins or body waste from the body. Furthermore, the fructose and dietary fibre help to get rid of constipation and thus boost up your metabolism. Is It A Good Option To Eat A Banana On An Empty Stomach? Well, this might break your heart but, bananas shouldn't be consumed on an empty stomach. Because the high amount of natural sugars in bananas could make you feel drained out; the fruit will temporarily leave you feeling sleepy and fatigued; and bananas are acidic in nature, which might cause bowel problems if consumed on an empty stomach. The Final Verdict You can consume bananas in the morning with soaked dry fruits, apples and other fruits to minimise the acidic content in the body. You can pair the bananas with other foods as well in the form of banana oatmeal cookies, berry banana cereal, chocolate banana smoothies, etc., but make sure to never eat them on an empty stomach.

