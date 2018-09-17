Kale Vs Spinach: Which Is Healthier?

Nutritional Values Of Kale & Spinach Here are the approximated nutritional values of kale and spinach from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The values are likely to differ depending on the conditions in which these vegetables were grown. 100 g of kale provides you with 49 kcal of energy while 100 g of spinach provides you with 23 kcal of energy. The carbohydrate content of kale is 8.8 g and spinach is 3.6 g. Kale has 3.6 g of fibre and spinach has 2.2 g of fibre. The calcium content in kale is 150 mg and spinach is 99 mg. The iron, magnesium, and potassium content of kale are 1.5 mg, 45 mg, and 491 mg, spinach edges these values out as it contains 2.7 mg, 79 mg, and 558 mg respectively. Talking about the vitamin content of kale and spinach, kale has 120 mg of vitamin C which is significant compared to spinach which has just 28 mg of it. Kale contains 9990 IU of vitamin A and spinach contains 9377 IU of it.

So Which One Is Healthier? Both kale and spinach are healthy nutrient-rich vegetables but when we compare their nutritional values, kale contains more amount of nutrients while spinach is high in a few nutrients which are iron, magnesium, potassium and folate. You should include both these leafy greens in your diet to boost your overall health. These are especially good for women as they lose a lot of blood every month due to their menstrual cycle or anyone who is anaemic. Apart from the nutrients mentioned above, these two leafy greens contain many other vitamins - A, B, B6, E, and K, along with minerals like copper, manganese, and zinc. Simple Ways To Include More Greens In Your Diet Make sure you include these in your diet, as they provide you with a plethora of crucial nutrients which are required by your body to maintain good health.

Here are some simple ways which will help you include more of these humble greens in your everyday diet.

1. Salads Including leafy greens in your salad along with different dressings is a smart and simple way to include kale, spinach and other green leafy vegetables in your diet. You can top them with nuts for some extra crunch, it will add more flavour, nutrients and fibre to your salad.

2. Soups and stews: Soups and stews are comforting foods, when you are not too hungry you can always prepare a bowl of home-made soup adding leafy greens and other veggies to it. This bowl of goodness will curb your hunger without making you feel too bloated. These are extremely comforting when you are sick. You can have the soup along with wholegrain breads to feel fuller.

3. Smoothies and juice: If you are lazy enough to munch your greens, you can easily prepare juices or smoothies by blending them in a mixer and drink it up. Having it on an empty stomach in the morning is very good for your health. It also aids in detoxifying your body.