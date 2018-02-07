Indian Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin K & Their Health Benefits

2. Kale

100 grams of kale contains 681 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Vitamin K is necessary for healthy bones and for healing wounds. Kale is also rich in fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are very good in losing weight and they can also be an ideal snack option for boosting your vitamin K intake. 1 medium-sized cucumber contains 61 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K.

4. Cabbage

Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable rich in vitamin K. Half a cup of cabbage contains 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Cabbage helps in preventing colon cancer, arthritis, bladder, prostate and breast cancer.

5. Plums

Plums are delicious and these juicy fruits are rich in vitamin K. Consuming plums will help to maintain a healthy heart and aid in blood clotting as well. A single serving of plum will provide you with 248 grams of vitamin K.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin K and it contains anti-cancer properties. 100 grams of broccoli contains 118 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Broccoli also contains high amounts of vitamin C and vitamin A.

7. Dried Basil

Basil is packed with vital nutrients and it is used in cooking and for medicinal purposes. Dried basil contains high dosage of vitamin K and 1 tablespoon contains 45 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K.

8. Brussel Sprouts

Brussel sprouts are low-calorie vegetables, which are high in vitamin K. 100 grams of Brussel sprouts contain 117 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Include this veggie in your daily diet to boost your vitamin K intake.

Now, have a look at some of the health benefits of vitamin K.

9. Heart Health

Vitamin K protects the heart by preventing the blockage of arteries, which also leads to heart attack and stroke. This important vitamin also prevents the build-up of plaque in the arteries and thus maintains the heart health.

10. Healthy Bones

Vitamin K makes proteins, which is needed for blood clotting. This protein is needed to maintain the calcium in the bones. Vitamin K prevents osteoporosis and boosting your intake of vitamin K will stop bone loss.

11. Prevents Cancer

Vitamin K is effective in treating cancer, especially colon cancer, stomach cancer and oral cancer. This vitamin slows down the growth of cancer cells and improves proper functioning of the liver.