Indian Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin K & Their Health Benefits

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin, which is a part of the B-complex vitamin group. Vitamin K plays a major role in blood clotting and triggers the protein that clots the blood. Vitamin K not only plays a vital role in blood clotting but also promotes bone and heart health.
Did you know that vitamin K is a group of compounds? The important compounds are vitamin K1 and vitamin K2. Vitamin K1 is acquired naturally from green vegetables and vitamin K2 is mostly produced by the bacteria in your gut.
Vitamin K comes from the intestinal bacteria that we already have and this largely depends on the health of your gut. A deficiency of this vitamin can lead to heart diseases, weakened bones, cancer and tooth decay.
Consuming foods rich in vitamin K can benefit your body in many ways, which includes improving heart health, improving bone density, restoring oral health, fighting cancer and reducing infections.
So, here is a list of Indian foods that are rich in vitamin K. Take a look.
1. Spinach
Spinach is a green leafy vegetable, which is an excellent source of iron, vitamin K and beta-carotene that are good for your immune system, eyes, skin and promote healthy bones. 1 cup of spinach contains 121 percent of vitamin K.
2. Kale
100 grams of kale contains 681 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Vitamin K is necessary for healthy bones and for healing wounds. Kale is also rich in fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
3. Cucumbers
Cucumbers are very good in losing weight and they can also be an ideal snack option for boosting your vitamin K intake. 1 medium-sized cucumber contains 61 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K.
4. Cabbage
Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable rich in vitamin K. Half a cup of cabbage contains 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Cabbage helps in preventing colon cancer, arthritis, bladder, prostate and breast cancer.
5. Plums
Plums are delicious and these juicy fruits are rich in vitamin K. Consuming plums will help to maintain a healthy heart and aid in blood clotting as well. A single serving of plum will provide you with 248 grams of vitamin K.
6. Broccoli
Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin K and it contains anti-cancer properties. 100 grams of broccoli contains 118 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Broccoli also contains high amounts of vitamin C and vitamin A.
7. Dried Basil
Basil is packed with vital nutrients and it is used in cooking and for medicinal purposes. Dried basil contains high dosage of vitamin K and 1 tablespoon contains 45 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K.
8. Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts are low-calorie vegetables, which are high in vitamin K. 100 grams of Brussel sprouts contain 117 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin K. Include this veggie in your daily diet to boost your vitamin K intake.
Now, have a look at some of the health benefits of vitamin K.
9. Heart Health
Vitamin K protects the heart by preventing the blockage of arteries, which also leads to heart attack and stroke. This important vitamin also prevents the build-up of plaque in the arteries and thus maintains the heart health.
10. Healthy Bones
Vitamin K makes proteins, which is needed for blood clotting. This protein is needed to maintain the calcium in the bones. Vitamin K prevents osteoporosis and boosting your intake of vitamin K will stop bone loss.
11. Prevents Cancer
Vitamin K is effective in treating cancer, especially colon cancer, stomach cancer and oral cancer. This vitamin slows down the growth of cancer cells and improves proper functioning of the liver.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 10 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin E That You Need To Include In Your Diet
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts.Subscribe to Boldsky.