We can fall sick due to several reasons but we hardly think of the underlying reason for falling sick. All that we do is treat the symptoms by having medicines. This approach can suppress the symptoms for sometime, but will not cure the sickness fully. In this article, we will be writing about how to overcome vitamin B12 deficiency naturally.

For example, if your body is aching, you reach out for a pain killer, but often you neglect the vitamin deficiencies that are responsible for this pain to occur.

Vitamin B12 plays a key role in making healthy red blood cells, and is also essential for a healthy immune system. It also aids in regular cell metabolism and the brain functions depend heavily on vitamin B12.

A deficiency in vitamin B12 occurs when your body doesn't have enough of this vitamin to make red blood cells. This leads to chronic diseases like muscle weakness, nerve troubles, loss of appetite, poor memory, fatigue and anaemia.

Vitamin B12 can be found in foods like dairy, shellfish, eggs, meat, etc. Vegetarians are more likely to suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency. However, there are some vegetarian foods rich in vitamin B12 which include almond milk, coconut milk, soy products, cereals, mushrooms, whey powder, cheese and curd.

How Much Vitamin B12 Should Be Taken

People over 50 years of age should consume vitamin B12 foods or take a vitamin B12 supplement. The recommended dosage for adults is 25-100 mcg per day.

Symptoms Of Vitamin B12

1. Extreme Fatigue

Deficiency in vitamin B12 can cause extreme fatigue. This is because your body utilises this vitamin to make red blood cells, which help carry oxygen to the blood. So, if your cells do not get enough oxygen, then you're likely to suffer from tiredness and fatigue.

2.Sluggishness

Feeling sluggish all the time is also one of the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. Your muscles become weak and it may lead to adrenal fatigue.

3. Pins And Needles Sensation

One of the most serious side effects of vitamin B12 deficiency is nerve damage. Without this vitamin, myelin, a fatty substance is produced differently. Myelin surrounds your nerves as a form of protection. Another sign is the sensation of pins and needles, which is similar to a prickling sensation in your hands and feet.

4. Changes To Mobility

A deficiency in vitamin B12 if left untreated could cause changes to the way you walk and move. This may affect your balance and coordination, making you more prone to falling.

5. Pale Complexion

You may notice that your complexion might have suddenly turned yellowish and pale; this is a symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency. The lack of vitamin B12 causes problems with your body's red blood cell production. This causes a release of bilirubin that changes the complexion of the skin to yellow.

6. Tongue Texture Changes

There are tiny red bumps called papillae on the tongue and people tend to lose it when they are deficient in vitamin B12. This makes them lose their taste sensors as most of the papillae contain the taste buds.

7. Mood Changes

When you are deficient in vitamin B12, you may feel depressed. This is because vitamin B12 is necessary to synthesize the two brain chemicals dopamine and serotonin and low levels of vitamin B12 have been linked to mood and brain disorders like depression and dementia.

How To Overcome Vitamin B12 Deficiency Naturally

Here are some ways to overcome vitamin B12 deficiency:

1. Dairy products are excellent sources of vitamin B12. Have raw milk, curd, cheese and yogurt daily.

2. Make it a point to include poultry, fish, beans, eggs and nuts into your diet.

3. Fish and red meat have high quality of vitamin B12.

4. Some breakfast cereals, nutritional yeast, whey powder and other food products like bread are fortified with vitamin B12.

5. Fermented soyabeans are also excellent sources of vitamin B12.

6. Sea plants like kelp, blue-green algae, Brewer's yeast and fermented plant foods like tempeh, miso and tofu are the most commonly consumed food sources of vitamin B12.

7. If you are lactose intolerant, you could either take one vitamin B12 supplement daily providing at least 10 micrograms or take a weekly vitamin B12 supplement providing 2000 micrograms.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: