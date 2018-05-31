Here Are 8 Benefits Of Eating Pineapples

If you are a fruit addict, then you surely wouldn't have missed out on eating one of the tastiest fruits available in the market - "Pineapples". Pineapples are considered to be one of the healthiest and delicious tropical fruit. Named pineapple by European explorers due to its close resemblance to that of a pinecone, this fruit is said to have originated in South America.

Health Benefits Of Pineapples

Being packed with nutrients and other essential compounds, pineapples are linked to various health benefits. It is mostly known to fight diseases and inflammation. Read on to know about the most impressive health benefits that this delicious fruit has to offer.

• Highly Nutritious

Considered a low-calorie fruit, pineapples have a high nutrient profile. One cup of sliced pineapple can provide you ample nutrients that include protein, carbs, fibre, manganese, folate, magnesium, niacin, potassium, fat, vitamin C, copper, thiamin, riboflavin, and iron among many others.

Traces of vitamin K and A along with zinc, calcium, and phosphorus are also found in pineapples. Being a storehouse of vitamin C, pineapples aid overall growth and development. They also aid in the absorption of iron from the diet. These promote a healthy immune system.

• Storehouse Of Disease-fighting Antioxidants

Loaded with healthy antioxidants, pineapples are capable of combating oxidative stress. Pineapples contain antioxidants known as flavonoids and phenolic acids. With long-lasting effects, antioxidants present in pineapples reduce the risks of diseases, such as diabetes and heart ailments.

• Aids Digestion

A group of digestive enzymes referred to as bromelain is found in pineapples. These are known to function as proteases which are responsible for breaking down protein molecules into building blocks like amino acids and peptides. These broken protein molecules can then be easily absorbed into the small intestine. This is advantageous for people who suffer from pancreatic insufficiency.

• Reduces The Chances Of Cancer

Pineapples are known to minimize oxidative stress and can also reduce inflammation. This feature of pineapples shows that it is effective in reducing the risks of cancer. Bromelain, present in pineapple, is also capable of fighting cancer, which includes breast cancer and cancers of the skin, gastric system, colon, and bile duct.

• Boosts Immunity And Suppresses Inflammation

Considered a part of traditional medicine for centuries, pineapple contains a wide range of minerals, vitamins, and enzymes that are capable of boosting immunity and suppressing inflammation. Children who are fed pineapple have shown to have lower risks of both bacterial and viral infections.

Studies show that children who ate more pineapples compared to those who didn't had four times more disease-fighting white blood cells.

• Relieves Symptoms Of Arthritis

Arthritis is a very common ailment, especially among the elderly. The most common form of arthritis is the inflammation in the joints. Due to the presence of bromelain that has anti-inflammatory property, pineapple consumption is known to provide relief from pain caused due to inflammation in the joints.

Studies have revealed that bromelain is quite effective (also if taken as a supplement) in treating conditions of osteoarthritis. However, the long-term treatment of arthritis with the use of bromelain has not been made quite clear with studies.

• Helps In Speedy Recovery Post A Surgical Procedure

Consuming pineapples has shown that the time taken to recover post a surgical procedure is comparatively less. Also, eating pineapples post your daily exercise can help you regain your energy quickly. This is attributed to the anti-inflammatory properties of bromelain.

Bromelain has been associated with being capable of reducing the swelling, bruising, pain, and inflammation that occurs after a surgery. The anti-inflammatory properties of bromelain are also known to help in reducing inflammation of the tissue after a rigorous exercise session.

• Promotes Eye Health

Being a rich source of vitamin C, antioxidants, and minerals such as potassium and manganese, the pineapple is great in working against cell damage. Pineapples are capable of reducing the risk of muscular degeneration of the eyes. This fruit also contains beta-carotene that helps in maintaining good eye health.

With such ample health benefits, consuming pineapples is surely a must for every health-conscious individual. Pineapples are extremely easy to incorporate into your diet. If not daily, try eating them at least thrice a week. They are available during all seasons of the year. They can be purchased fresh, canned, or frozen, depending on how and when you would like to eat them.

You can also enjoy them as smoothies and in salads. Few choose to add them to homemade pizzas as well. The most delicious recipes that include pineapples are:

Breakfast: Prepare a smoothie using pineapple, blueberry, and Greek yogurt.

Dessert: Pineapple fruit salad, especially chilled, serves to be a great dessert.

Being versatile, pineapples can be consumed in a variety of ways. Therefore, to experience its vast health benefits, you should incorporate it into your diet on a regular basis.