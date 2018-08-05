This Is Why Chewing Raw Mustard Seeds Is Good

Mustard seeds, also known as sarso in Hindi, have been around for almost 5000 years. The seeds are widely used in Indian cooking; it's available in white, brown and black varieties. In this article, we will write about the health benefits of chewing raw mustard seeds.

Mustard seeds release its pungency and warmth once they are ground, and this add a different kind of flavour to the dishes.

Why Is Mustard Good For You?

Mustards contain health-promoting glucosinolate, a natural component that is broken down into isothiocyanate by the enzyme present in the seeds. These compounds give mustard its pungent flavour. Also, many studies suggest that these compounds can stop the growth of cancerous cells, especially in the colon.

These seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, manganese, magnesium, vitamin B1, phosphorous, calcium, protein, dietary fibre and zinc.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of chewing mustard seeds.

Health Benefits Of Chewing Raw Mustard Seeds

1. Good For Losing Weight

Mustard seeds are good for weight loss because they are low in calories. A 1 tablespoon serving of ground mustard seeds has just 32 calories. The amount of calories is lower than some of the other condiments. They are also low in carbohydrates which is about 1.8 grams in 1 tablespoon which can prove beneficial when you want to lose weight.

2. Anti-inflammatory Effects Of Selenium And Magnesium

Mustard seeds are high in selenium, this nutrient has been shown to reduce the severity of asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. The presence of magnesium in the seeds also helps in lowering blood pressure, restores normal sleep patterns in women with menopause, and reduces the frequency of migraine attacks.

3. Treatment Of Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a critical inflammatory autoimmune disease. Mustard seeds are known to treat inflammation and wounds related to psoriasis. Research shows that medication with its seeds enhances the movement of healthy enzymes like super-oxide dismutase, glutathione peroxidase and catalase which enhance defensive and treatment of any illness including psoriasis.

4. Relief From Respiratory Disorders

Another health benefit of chewing mustard seeds is that it has a soothing effect on cold and flu. The seed is an effective decongestant which helps in removing the mucus from the air passages. If you have respiratory problems, chew mustard seeds, the warmth of the seeds will cure you fast.

5. Improvement Of Digestion

Mustard seeds are a good source of fibre that helps in improving digestion and digestion-related problems. The presence of soluble dietary fibre makes your bowel movements better, thus boosting the overall metabolism in your body.

6. Relief From Menopausal Symptoms

Mustard seeds have been shown to be beneficial for women during their menopausal period. Bone damage is common during menopause and eating mustard seeds will prevent that as it has calcium and magnesium. Calcium and magnesium both assure the strength and firmness of bones.

7. Protection Against Gastrointestinal Cancer

Mustard seeds contain good amounts of glucosinolates and myrosinase enzymes that break down the glucosinolates into isothiocyanates. Research has found that isothiocyanates prevent colon cancer in the gastrointestinal tract. These isothiocyanates have been shown to inhibit the growth of existing cancer cells and monitors the formation of such cells.

8. Treatment Of Back Pain

If you are suffering from a backache or muscle spasms, chew raw mustard seeds as they are useful in relieving back pain and spasms. Stiff or sore muscles can be treated too, by having the seeds.

How To Select Mustard Seeds?

Try buying organically grown mustard seeds.

Before buying check the date of manufacture and the expiry date.

How To Store The Seeds?

Store in a cool and dry place.

Always store it in an air-tight container.

Whole mustard seeds last up to at least one year and ground or powdered ones for six months.

How To Use Mustard Seeds?

Use it for tempering dishes, also use it in pickles and chutneys.

Use it in salad dressings.

Ensure that you don't overcook the seeds as they turn bitter.

