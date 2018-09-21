Subscribe to Boldsky
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor! What You Should Know About Her Favourite Superfood - Ghee

By

Today, actress Kareena Kapoor is ringing in her 38th birthday. Ever since she has stepped into Bollywood, she has been giving us fitness goals. From showing her size zero shape to losing weight after pregnancy, she has done it all with aplomb. But, when it comes to her diet, Kareena likes all things desi and that include desi ghee too.

Kareena's dietician Rujuta Diwekar is one of the most famous celebrity nutritionists and she had once revealed that the actress loves a plate of rice and dal made at home with a bit of desi ghee.

kareena kapoor birthday

There are plenty of reasons why Kareena Kapoor doesn't exclude desi ghee from her diet. Let's find out the desi ghee's benefits for health.

Array

1. Provides Energy

Desi ghee is a good source of energy and contains medium and short-chain fatty acids. These fatty acids are easily assimilated, absorbed and metabolized in the liver which is later burnt as energy. Before hitting the gym, you can have a tablespoon of ghee, so that you don't feel depleted in the middle of the workout session.

Array

2. Strengthens Bones

Having small portions of ghee with your meal can meet your vitamin K requirements. Vitamin K is an essential vitamin that helps in keeping your bones and teeth healthy and strong. This vitamin works by increasing the amount of bone proteins (osteocalcin) that are required to maintain the calcium in the bones.

Array

3. Improves Gut Health

Not only yogurt, but desi ghee also helps in improving gut health. Ghee contains a short chain fatty acid called butyric acid that plays a key role in gut health and promotes a healthy gut microbiome. According to some studies, butyric acid can fight inflammation and provide relief from health conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Array

4. Promotes Weight Loss

If you are wondering how ghee can help in weight loss, here's a fact. Ghee is considered a healthier option than butter because it's low in fat. Yes, ghee is a healthy fat that can boost fat burning and speeds up weight loss due to the presence of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Ghee reduces cholesterol by increasing the lipids to boost metabolism. When you are under stress, liver produces excess cholesterol and having ghee will de-stress your body.

Array

5. Helps In Digestion

Ghee is an excellent source of butyric acid, a short chain fatty acid that is responsible for maintaining optimal digestive health. It works by lowering inflammation, providing energy to the cells in the colon, supporting gut barrier function and stimulating stomach acid secretion which help with proper digestion of food. This acid further gives relief from constipation as well.

Array

6. Free Of Lactose And Casein Protein

Milk has lactose and casein protein which some people are allergic to and causes digestive problems. But ghee, doesn't have lactose and casein which makes it suitable for lactose intolerant people.

Other Benefits Of Ghee

  • Ghee is a perfect choice for cooking or frying due to the high smoking point it has. The smoking point of ghee is close to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Ghee contains anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, arthritis and certain types of cancers.
  • Ghee strengthens the immune system by producing adequate amounts of butyric acid which supports the killer T cell production in the gut and thus, strengthening the immune system.

Wishing Kareena Kapoor a very happy birthday!

