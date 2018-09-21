Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor! What You Should Know About Her Favourite Superfood - Ghee

Today, actress Kareena Kapoor is ringing in her 38th birthday. Ever since she has stepped into Bollywood, she has been giving us fitness goals. From showing her size zero shape to losing weight after pregnancy, she has done it all with aplomb. But, when it comes to her diet, Kareena likes all things desi and that include desi ghee too.

Kareena's dietician Rujuta Diwekar is one of the most famous celebrity nutritionists and she had once revealed that the actress loves a plate of rice and dal made at home with a bit of desi ghee.

There are plenty of reasons why Kareena Kapoor doesn't exclude desi ghee from her diet. Let's find out the desi ghee's benefits for health.