9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Gram Flour (Besan)

Gram flour or chickpea flour, commonly known as besan in India, is popular for its beauty benefits. But this versatile ingredient also has its own share of health benefits which many aren't aware of. Gram flour is made by grinding chickpeas which are either raw or roasted. Chickpeas or Bengal grams form a staple food in the Indian cuisine.

Is Gram Flour Good For You?

Gram flour or besan is a wheat-free product, rich in dietary fibre and nutrients. 100 g of besan flour has 11 g dietary fibre, 22 g protein, 11 g sugar, 7 g total fats, 58 g total carbohydrates, 45 mg calcium, 166 mg magnesium, 846 mg potassium, 4.9 mg iron and 41 IU vitamin A. It also contains other essential minerals such as selenium, copper, manganese, phosphorous and zinc.

Health Benefits Of Gram Flour