Did You Know About These Amazing Benefits Of Strawberries?

Strawberries are loved by all, both adults and children alike. These are the most popular berries around the world. Not just for its taste, but for its ample benefits as well, strawberries are eaten by people of all regions.

Strawberries are known for their bright red-coloured appearance along with their beautiful charismatic aroma. These are sweet and have a juicy texture.

Strawberries are considered to be a prime ingredient in the preparation of juices, ice creams, chocolates, milkshakes, and pies. This is a native fruit of North America. Strawberries are high in nutritional content. Read on to know some of its top health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Strawberries:

These berries are filled with polyphenols and antioxidants that make them extremely good for the heart. These also prevent cancer of various forms. These berries contain vitamin C which is good for the hair and skin health. The presence of fibre aids digestion and also promotes weight loss.

1. Protects the heart

2. Regulation of blood sugar levels

3. Can fight cancer

4. Immunity booster

5. Blood pressure regulation

6. Brain health improvement

7. Fights inflammation

8. Fights cholesterol

9. Vision improvement

10. Weight loss

11. Treats constipation

12. Healthy teeth

13. Skin health improvement

14. Prevents hairfall

1. Protects The Heart

Heart ailments are prevented due to the presence of antioxidants and polyphenols in strawberries. The lining of the circulatory system is protected by anthocyanins present in these berries. These shield the arteries from plaque build-up. It also regulates the blood pressure.

2. Regulation Of Blood Sugar Levels

Digestion of starchy food is slowed down by the ellagic acid present in strawberries. This can control the rise in blood sugar levels. Sharp sugar spikes can be prevented when this is consumed by diabetics due to the low glycemic index of strawberries.

3. Can Fight Cancer

Strawberries being good sources of vitamin C and fibre can give protection from cancer of the colon and esophagus. This feature is attributed to the presence of ellagic acid in strawberries. Ellagic acid is a phytochemical which can prevent the cancer of the breast, lung, bladder, and skin. When acting as an antioxidant, ellagic acid can slow down the production of cancer cells.

4. Immunity Booster

Presence of vitamin C triggers immune-boosting antibodies. This enhances the body's ability to fight infections. Strawberries can effectively fight allergies and asthma.

5. Blood Pressure Regulation

Anthocyanins in strawberries can relax the lining of the blood vessels and open them up. This successfully lowers the blood pressure. Being rich in potassium, strawberries can control the blood pressure.

6. Brain Health Improvement

A high content of antioxidants in strawberries protects the brain cells from damage due to the presence of free radicals. Neuron communication in the brain is also changed, further improving the brain health.

7. Fights Inflammation

Strawberries contain quercetin, which along with regular exercise, can reduce the formation of atherosclerosis plaque. Inflammation is prevented due to the presence of vitamin C in strawberries.

8. Fights Cholesterol

Strawberries contain pectin. This is a kind of soluble fibre which can lower the levels of LDL in the body.

9. Vision Health Improvement

The antioxidants present in strawberries help in the prevention of macular degeneration, cataract, and other eye problems. Vitamin C present in strawberries has been found to improve the functionality and increase the life of retinal cells.

10. Weight Loss

Presence of antioxidants and ellagic acid aids weight loss. One of the causes of weight gain is chronic inflammation as the hormones that make you lean are blocked. Strawberry being an anti-inflammatory can restore the functionality of the weight-reducing hormones.

11. Treats Constipation

Being rich in fibre, strawberries are great in treating constipation. The presence of fibre in this fruit also helps in relieving digestive issues such as bloating and gas.

12. Healthy Teeth

Strawberries have malic acid. This acts as an astringent and can remove discolouration of the teeth. Strawberries can be used to whiten your teeth. You would need to crush the strawberry into a pulp and mix it with baking soda. Use a soft toothbrush to spread it over your teeth. Leave it on for five minutes and then brush with regular toothpaste and rinse.

13. Skin Health Improvement

Dead skin cells are eliminated by alpha-hydroxy acid present in strawberries. This also cleanses the skin. This fruit is capable of soothing and toning irritated skin. It also offers protection from UV rays. Strawberry paste mixed with honey can be used as a face pack daily.

14. Prevents Hairfall

Vitamin C present in strawberries can encourage absorption of iron and promote the growth of hair. Deficiency of this nutrient can lead to the occurrence of split ends. Vitamin C also treats dandruff. The presence of silica in strawberries can prevent baldness. A hair mask can be prepared using strawberry paste, virgin coconut oil, and honey. It can be applied directly on the scalp to promote hair growth.

Strawberries are delicious fruits which are used in several desserts or simply eaten as it is. This is a fruit loved by one and all. Its varied benefits only give you an additional reason as to why you should indulge in this fruit more than often. This citrus fruit is a delicious and yummy way to address your small hunger pangs.