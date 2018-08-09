Subscribe to Boldsky
Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds For Men's Health

When it comes to men, going to the gym is mostly referred to as the primary option to stay healthy. What many don't know is the fact that there are other ways to keep a man fit which involve the consumption of natural and wholesome foods that are important to them. And, pumpkin seeds are a man's best friend in this regard. This article will tell you why pumpkin seeds are good for men's health.

Pumpkin seeds are normally dark green in colour and oval in shape and are available all year round. They are packed with nutrients that can greatly benefit men's health.

Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds For Mens Health

Nutritional Value Of Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of zinc, magnesium, manganese, copper, iron, selenium, calcium and phosphorous. They are a great source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, beta-carotene and vitamin A.

A 28 g serving of shell-free pumpkin seeds has 151 calories which come from fat and protein. It has around 1.7 g of fibre and 5 g of carbohydrates.

Pumpkin seeds have magnesium which can lower the risk of heart disease, manage blood pressure, regulate blood sugar levels, improve sleep quality and aid in digestion.

Also, the presence of omega-3 fatty acids will help in balancing the hormones and keep you fuller for longer. Other vitamins and minerals will aid in strengthening bones, make red blood cells, and reduce inflammation, etc.

How Pumpkin Seeds Benefit Men's Health?

1. Improves Male Fertility

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc which improves the overall sperm quality and male fertility. It plays a major role in maintaining healthy testosterone levels. Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, iron, zinc and potassium which are the key nutrients required for improving the sexual health of men.

2. Boosts Prostate health

A study published in the Indian Journal of Urology revealed that intake of pumpkin seeds can influence prostate health. Eating pumpkin seeds further strengthens the prostate gland and promotes healthy hormone function in men.

Consuming pumpkin seeds may help with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition that causes problems with urination because of an enlarged prostate gland. So, consume it regularly to reduce the symptoms related to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

3. Boosts Muscle Health

Protein is necessary for building and repairing muscles and it is found in abundance in pumpkin seeds. A 100 g serving of pumpkin seeds has 23.33 g of protein, according to the United States Department of Agriculture nutrient chart.

You can mix it in your morning smoothie to increase your protein intake.

Other Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with zinc which encourages the growth of new cells and repairs them. They also help in promoting healthy and shiny hair. The presence of phosphorous revs up your metabolism and provides energy to the body. Pumpkin seeds are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and help in preventing indigestion.

How To Add Pumpkin Seeds In Your Diet?

1. Men can reap the benefits by adding this superfood to smoothies, cereals, granola, soups, and as a topping in your salads.

2. You can even sauté the seeds in vegetable stir-fries or roast it and have it as an evening snack.

3. Add them while you are baking desserts like cookies or muffins.

A Word Of Caution...

The seeds are high in fibre, so eating them in large quantities will cause gas and bloating. It may also further cause constipation if you eat too much at once.

