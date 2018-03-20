What Are The Benefits Of Eating One Beetroot Daily?

1. Lowers Cholesterol And Boosts Heart Health

Beetroot contains flavonoids, soluble fibres and antioxidants called betacyanin. It is what gives beetroot its distinct colour. This antioxidant also helps in the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and hence prevents its deposition in the arteries. Thus, improving the overall heart health.

2. Lowers Blood Pressure

Beetroot contains nitrates. These are converted into nitrites and nitric oxide gas by our body. It affects blood pressure, since it widens your arteries. It is also said that having beetroot every day can reduce blood pressure in a matter of 3 days.

3. Great For Pregnant Women

Beetroot has an abundant amount of folic acid in it. It is great for women who are pregnant, since it develops the unborn child really well. It is essential in the proper development of the child's spinal cord. It also improves energy and makes the child feel less tired.

4. Helps In Preventing Cancer

Beetroot has antioxidants that help in reducing cancer growth. In a study conducted by the Harvard university, it was found that beetroot consumption can prevent lung and skin cancers. Regular consumption of carrot and beetroot juice also helps in the treatment of leukaemia.

5. Removes Inflammation

Beetroot is known to reduce inflammation in your body. Internal inflammation on crucial organs like kidney can be effectively cured by consuming a beetroot daily. Folate and betalain content in beetroot have strong anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Improves Brain Health And Fights Dementia

High nitrate content also boosts the intake of oxygen in our body. This significantly benefits your brain cells. It helps the brain work better and also prevents and fights brain disorders like dementia.

7. Helps In Digestion

If you consume one beetroot daily, it helps in improving your digestion and keeps digestive issues at bay. It benefits the liver and spleen by maintaining good levels of haemoglobin in your blood. Thus, it keeps digestive issues in check.

8. Contains Anti-ageing Properties

You already know beetroot contains a good amount of antioxidants. It also contains lutein, am antioxidant responsible for fighting and reducing free radical damage to your skin. It prevents wrinkles and fine lines on your skin and delays the process of skin ageing, making you look radiant and youthful.

The advantages of having one beetroot every day are immense. Other than the above-mentioned health and beauty benefits of beetroot, it also helps in improving skin health, fighting osteoporosis, controlling blood sugar level and also working as an aphrodisiac.

So, beetroot is your one-stop solution for a great and healthy body and beautiful skin, just a glassful of beetroot juice or a serving of diced beetroot for salad can make all the difference to your health and life.

The lovely colour also makes for your own natural food colour, which is free of any chemicals. Make sure you tell us any more advantages you may know that we have missed. We would be glad to add them to our list. Hope this information was helpful to you. Tell us in the comments section what you think.