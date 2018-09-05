10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Black-eyed Peas

Black-eyed peas are a variety of legumes which are packed with nutrients and have amazing health benefits. The reason this legume is called black-eyed pea is because of the black patch present on its bright skin which makes its appearance similar to that of an eye.
This nourishing legume can be consumed in a variety of ways, you can add it in salads, soups, have it as a stew with steamed rice, etc. It keeps you satiated and provides you with various nutrients.
Nutritional Value Of Black-eyed Peas
Low in calories, here are the nutrients 1/2 cup or 83 g of black-eyed peas have:
- Carbs 20.39 g
- Fibre 7.5 g
- Vitamin K 2.8 mg
- Iron 1.81 mg
- Calcium 23 mg
- Magnesium 60 mg
- Sodium 1 mg
- Phosphorus 120 mg
- Potassium 305 mg
- Folate 128 mcg
- Niacin 0.434 mg
- Thiamin 0.21 mg
Benefits Of Black-eyed Peas
1. Boosts heart health
2. Strengthens skin, nails, hair and muscles
3. Boosts eye health
4. Improves digestion
5. Combats pancreatic cancer risk
6. Controls sugar levels
7. Helps in weight loss
8. Keeps blood pressure under control
9. Treats anaemia
10. Improves bone health
1. Boosts heart health:
Potassium intake on a regular basis is important for you to keep your heart healthy and keep cardiovascular ailments away. You should follow a diet that has heart-healthy foods which are low in fats and calories-black-eyed peas are great for your heart health as they have these qualities.
2. Strengthens skin, nails, hair and muscles:
Proteins are the building blocks of the body and black-eyed peas provide you proteins in abundance. Proteins are required for strengthening your the skin, nails, hair and muscles and also aid in repairing the cells affected by wear and tear.
3. Boosts eye health:
These legumes help in boosting your eye health by providing you with vitamin A and producing pigments in the retina of the eyes. The amount of vitamin A black-eyed peas provide you is greater than that provided by spinach, broccoli etc. They also help in maintaining your skin health and mucous membrane.
4. Improves digestion:
Black-eyed peas give you fibre in abundance which helps in improving your bowel movement in a short span of time. This legume cleanses the cholesterol which accumulates in your small and big intestines and reduces your chances of developing the condition called atherosclerosis, that causes health complications such as heart attack, stroke and chest pain.
5. Combats pancreatic cancer risk:
The consumption of folate-rich foods is known to reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer. The folate content present in black-eyed peas can also aid in preventing cancer. Hence you should include these legumes in your diet and keep cancer at bay.
6. Controls sugar levels:
The fibre content present in black-eyed peas aids in lowering the blood sugar levels in type 1 diabetics. It also helps in improving the levels of insulin and lipids. Even type 2 diabetics are advised to include this legume in their diet. If you got diabetes do consult your doctor before including this in your diet.
7. Helps in weight loss:
The dietary fibre present in this legume keeps you full for longer and also curbs your urge to eat more and consume more calories. It aids in keeping obesity at bay while making you feel energised and satiated. If you are looking forward to follow a diet that will keep your weight under control, you should include black-eyed peas in your diet.
8. Keeps blood pressure under control:
High blood pressure can lead to serious consequences such as stroke, hypertension, etc. If you have high BP or want to manage your blood pressure, include black-eyed peas in your diet, it has a high amount of potassium which aids in controlling your BP naturally.
9. Treats anaemia:
If you suffer from haemoglobin deficiency, you should include iron-rich foods such as black-eyed peas in your diet. Consuming it on a regular basis can help in increasing the iron content in your blood and treat anaemia.
10. Improves bone health:
Your bone health tends to deteriorate with age, this makes your bones prone to fracture. Including this legume in your diet will provide you with various minerals which include calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, sodium, etc., which aid in strengthening your bone density.
Apart from these health benefits it also helps in preventing premature-ageing by providing you with enough nutrients. Do include this amazing legume in your diet to get all these health benefits.
