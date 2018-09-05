10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Black-eyed Peas

Black-eyed peas are a variety of legumes which are packed with nutrients and have amazing health benefits. The reason this legume is called black-eyed pea is because of the black patch present on its bright skin which makes its appearance similar to that of an eye.

This nourishing legume can be consumed in a variety of ways, you can add it in salads, soups, have it as a stew with steamed rice, etc. It keeps you satiated and provides you with various nutrients.

Nutritional Value Of Black-eyed Peas

Low in calories, here are the nutrients 1/2 cup or 83 g of black-eyed peas have:

Carbs 20.39 g

Fibre 7.5 g

Vitamin K 2.8 mg

Iron 1.81 mg

Calcium 23 mg

Magnesium 60 mg

Sodium 1 mg

Phosphorus 120 mg

Potassium 305 mg

Folate 128 mcg

Niacin 0.434 mg

Thiamin 0.21 mg

Benefits Of Black-eyed Peas

1. Boosts heart health

2. Strengthens skin, nails, hair and muscles

3. Boosts eye health

4. Improves digestion

5. Combats pancreatic cancer risk

6. Controls sugar levels

7. Helps in weight loss

8. Keeps blood pressure under control

9. Treats anaemia

10. Improves bone health