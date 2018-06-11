9 Reasons Why You Should Eat Cucumbers Daily

Cucumbers are extremely versatile, aren't they? They can be eaten as a snack, added to your salads or in a sandwich or can be added to your smoothies. In this article, you will find the reasons for eating cucumber every day.

Cucumbers are rich in water and can provide fantastic benefits to people who are looking to lose weight. Did you know cucumber is actually a fruit and not a vegetable? Surprised, eh?

Cucumbers being high in beneficial nutrients, as well as plant compounds and antioxidants, aid in treating and preventing some conditions.

Also, cucumbers are low in calories and contain a good amount of soluble fibre making these fruits ideal for weight loss. Cucumbers contain about 45 calories, 11 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein, 2 grams of fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, and manganese.

Read on to know the 10 reasons for eating cucumber every day.

1. Cucumbers Are Good For Your Brain

Cucumbers contain an anti-inflammatory flavonol that is great at promoting brain health. The main function of it is to boost the connectivity of your neurons and that's the reason why you should be having cucumbers every day. It will not only help in taking care of your memories but also will protect the nerve cells from age-related damage.

2. Aids In Reducing Stress levels

Cucumbers are rich in vitamins, especially vitamin B complex which include vitamin B1, vitamin B5, and vitamin B7. Vitamin B7 is also known as biotin. These vitamins are extremely effective in relaxing the nervous system and bring relief from the impact of stress and anxiety.

3. They Help You Watch Your Weight

This is a common fact that cucumbers help in losing weight. Cucumbers have become a necessary fruit to add to your weight loss diet plan. You need to remember that only eating cucumbers will not help in weight loss. It is also essential to maintain a well-balanced diet that contains all the macronutrients like carbohydrates, fat, proteins, etc.

4. Contains Natural Anti-inflammatory Properties

Cucumbers contain about 96 per cent of water which keeps your body hydrated, as well as nourishes your cells, and boosts a large number of internal processes.

The juice of the cucumber is also great for reducing pain and infections. Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties that inhibit the enzymes that are produced when you are suffering from internal inflammation.

5. Improves Your Digestive Health

Cucumbers are rich in both soluble fibre and water. Start a healthy habit by adding cucumbers in your salad with sesame seeds and apple cider vinegar. This is great for your digestive system as you will not suffer from acid reflux. Cucumbers will also help reduce the pH levels in the stomach and will help combat constipation too.

6. Good For Your Heart

Cucumbers contain high levels of potassium, which is great at regulating blood pressure. Potassium acts as an electrolyte that helps regulate cellular functions. It also aids in taking care of the nervous system, muscle contractions, and cardiac functions as well.

Also, cucumbers contain fibre that can help prevent a build-up of cholesterol in the arteries and prevent heart blockage.

7. Eliminates Fatigue

Cucumbers could eliminate fatigue. Tension headaches are common when there is a lot of stress at work. So, in order to prevent from getting exhausted from day to day activities, treat yourself to a home-cooked dish with cucumbers. It could be in the form of salads, a detox juice, or a smoothie.

Cucumbers could help you bounce back from the stresses of the day because it contains lignan polyphenols as well as phytonutrients.

8. Contains Antioxidants

Antioxidants block oxidation that produces free radicals which can lead to several types of chronic illness. Free radicals are associated with diseases like cancer, heart, lung, and autoimmune disease. Fruits and vegetables which include cucumbers are especially packed with antioxidants that may lower the risk of these diseases.

9. Helps Support Regular Bowel Movements

One of the reasons for eating cucumbers daily is supporting regular bowel movements. Cucumbers being rich in water and soluble fibre help improve stool consistency, prevent constipation, and help maintain regularity. It could also help increase bowel movement frequency while feeding the beneficial bacteria of the gut.

