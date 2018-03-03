9 Health Benefits Of Brown Rice

1. Manages Diabetes

Diabetes is a common metabolic disorder which has been affecting more and more people, of late. When the body is unable to produce enough insulin hormone, the blood sugar levels rise and cause a number of undesirable symptoms, this is diabetes. Brown rice is rich in phytic acid and fibre, these two nutrients are known to reduce blood sugar levels effectively and keep diabetes under control, thus helping the patient manage this disease.

2. Detoxifies The System

Most of them would know for a fact that our body does take in a lot of toxins every day, in the form of unhealthy foods, pollutants, germs in the environments, etc. We must detoxify our body internally from time to time to avoid diseases. Brown rice is rich in antioxidants which can detoxify your system naturally, by flushing out the toxins.

3. Prevents Heart Diseases

Heart diseases, today, are one of the top most causes of fatalities across the globe. Most of the diseases which affect this vital organ are extremely dangerous and very hard to treat. The fibre and antioxidant content in brown rice have the ability to dislodge the plaque accumulated in the arteries and ensure a healthy flow of blood to the heart, thus preventing heart diseases.

4. Improves Lactation In New Mothers

A new mother who has just given birth needs to take care of her own health in order to recover, as well as ensure that her baby is getting enough nutrition through her milk. Brown rice is known to increase the production of breast milk in nursing mothers, by stimulating the milk glands, thus helping the mothers feed their babies effectively.

5. Boosts Digestive Heath

For people who have busy schedules to follow a healthy diet, or for people who eat unhealthy foods constantly, digestive ailments such as gastritis, bloating, acidity, constipation, etc., are common. Brown rice is rich in fibre content, which can help regulate the flow of digestive juices and soften the stools, thus treating all the above-mentioned digestive problems.

6. Reduces High Cholesterol

High cholesterol is such a common ailment these days that it has become a household term. When the unhealthy cholesterol levels in your body increase, due to various factors, it could get lodged in the arteries and make the flow of blood difficult to the various organs. Brown rice is known to reduce the amount of high cholesterol in the body due to the presence of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

7. Prevents Cancer

As we know, cancer is a deadly disease which affects millions of lives, regardless of the age and gender, every year. When the cancerous cells begin to multiply in the body, they can destroy tissues and organs. The powerful antioxidants present in brown rice can help prevent the multiplication of cancerous cells.

8. Treats Depression

Many research studies have proven that brown rice is one among the few natural ingredients which has the ability to treat mental ailments like depression. The presence of essential amino acids such as glutamine, glycerine and GABA in brown rice can improve the production of serotonin in the brain to reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety-related issues.

9. Improves Bone Health

Along with amino acids, antioxidants and other such essential nutrients, brown rice also contains minerals such as magnesium and calcium, which are very important to keep your bones healthy and strong, even as you get older. So, consuming brown rice on a regular basis can keep your bones healthy and prevent diseases like osteoporosis.