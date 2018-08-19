8 Best Kidney-friendly Vegetables You Should Start Eating

Kidneys are essential organs of your body that function effectively to remove the waste products from the blood and regulate the fluid levels in the body. In order to keep your kidneys running smoothly, you should include vegetables in your diet which are good for your kidneys.

Avoiding fats, heavily processed foods which contain excessive amounts of sodium and saturated fats are important steps when it comes to taking care of your kidneys.

There are certain vegetables whose benefits stand out among others with their power to cleanse, purify, protect and improve the performance of your kidneys.

Read on to know the vegetables that can stimulate your kidneys to function at its best.

1. Red Bell Peppers

Red bell pepper is known to be the perfect kidney-friendly vegetable because of its low potassium content. High levels of potassium in the blood can make it difficult for the kidneys to eliminate it thus, leading to chronic kidney disease. Red bell peppers contain powerful antioxidants like vitamin C, A and B6 and other nutrients like folic acid and fibre.

You can have red bell peppers by adding them in your salad or eat them raw.

2. Cabbage

Cabbages are free of potassium which is beneficial for your liver and kidneys. This cruciferous vegetable is rich in phytochemicals that help in fighting against the free radicals that cause chronic diseases like cancer.

Cabbages also contain essential nutrients like fibre, vitamin B6, K and C and folic acid. This makes cabbage an affordable addition to a kidney-friendly diet.

3. Garlic

Garlic is used in cooking or can be eaten raw. It promotes the overall kidney health due to its amazing diuretic properties. Diuretics aid in removing excess sodium and water from your body by forcing your kidneys to flush out the sodium through urination.

Garlic may also protect the kidneys from the potentially harmful effects of heavy metals like lead. This spice also has the power to reduce inflammation, fight infection, cleanse the body, lower cholesterol and acts as a natural antibiotic.

4. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is another cruciferous vegetable that is an excellent addition to your kidney-friendly diet. The vegetable boasts of folic acid and fibre. It cleanses the kidneys as well as strengthens it. It is a low-potassium vegetable that can be consumed by people with chronic kidney disease.

5. Asparagus

Asparagus contains asparagine which has a cleansing effect on the kidney. It also prevents kidney stones and facilitates kidney function. It also aids in boosting cellular action in the kidneys.

Apart from this asparagus is an excellent source of fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K.

6. Kale

Kale is another cruciferous vegetable which is healthy for the kidneys because it's considered to be a low-potassium food. According to the National Kidney Foundation, kale is packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and other important minerals which help in proper kidney functioning.

7. Spinach

Spinach is an excellent source of vitamin A which is required for the production of healthy epithelial tissues, which line the small filtration tubes within the kidneys and urinary tract. The function of these tissues includes secretion, selective absorption, protection, transcellular transport, and sensing.

Spinach also contains beta-carotene which is important for boosting your immune system and protecting your eyes.

8. Peas And Green Beans

Both these green vegetables are low in potassium and are an excellent source of fibre. Fibre is necessary for keeping your blood sugar levels stable which is important for managing or preventing excess weight gain and diabetes, which is a leading cause of kidney disease.

Including these healthy foods in your diet will make sure that your kidneys stay healthy.

