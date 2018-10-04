Cholesterol is of two types - LDL and HDL cholesterol. A high LDL (bad) cholesterol leads to the build-up of cholesterol in the artery walls and causes atherosclerotic plaques and HDL (good) cholesterol carries cholesterol from other parts of the body to the liver so that it can be removed from the body through the intestines. In this article, we will be writing about the best diets to follow to combat high cholesterol.

So, what is cholesterol? It is a type of lipid which is synthesized by all animal cells. Cholesterol is an important component required to main cell membrane structural integrity and fluidity. Cholesterol is produced by the liver and has a very important role in the production of hormones, bile and vitamin D.

When you consume extra cholesterol from foods, your body compensates by reducing the amount of cholesterol that it naturally makes. In a similar way, when you consume less cholesterol, your body increases the cholesterol production to ensure there is always enough in the body.

But, what happens when there is a spike in the cholesterol levels? Your body will gain weight, and attract many diseases including coronary artery disease.

So, here are the best diets that you should follow in order to maintain the cholesterol levels and lose extra weight.

Here Are 8 Best Diet Plans That Lower High Cholesterol

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet

3. Vegetarian Diet

4. TLC (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) Diet

5. Mayo Clinic Diet

6. Flexitarian Diet

7. Weight Watchers Diet

8. Dean Ornish Diet