Cholesterol is of two types - LDL and HDL cholesterol. A high LDL (bad) cholesterol leads to the build-up of cholesterol in the artery walls and causes atherosclerotic plaques and HDL (good) cholesterol carries cholesterol from other parts of the body to the liver so that it can be removed from the body through the intestines. In this article, we will be writing about the best diets to follow to combat high cholesterol.
So, what is cholesterol? It is a type of lipid which is synthesized by all animal cells. Cholesterol is an important component required to main cell membrane structural integrity and fluidity. Cholesterol is produced by the liver and has a very important role in the production of hormones, bile and vitamin D.
When you consume extra cholesterol from foods, your body compensates by reducing the amount of cholesterol that it naturally makes. In a similar way, when you consume less cholesterol, your body increases the cholesterol production to ensure there is always enough in the body.
But, what happens when there is a spike in the cholesterol levels? Your body will gain weight, and attract many diseases including coronary artery disease.
So, here are the best diets that you should follow in order to maintain the cholesterol levels and lose extra weight.
Here Are 8 Best Diet Plans That Lower High Cholesterol
1. Mediterranean Diet
You must have heard about the growing popularity of the Mediterranean diet. This diet emphasizes on plant-based foods such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes. It also includes replacing butter with healthy fats like olive oil, using herbs and spices for flavouring food instead of salt and limiting red meat.
Scientific research suggests that this diet is excellent for keeping your heart healthy and many doctors use this as a go-to diet for people with high cholesterol as it's adaptable, flexible and tastes good.
2. DASH Diet
According to the American Heart Association, DASH diet has been proven to lower blood pressure and it's also good for lowering cholesterol which, in turn, will keep your heart healthy. This diet involves eating fruits, vegetables, grains, low-fat dairy products, lean meats and fish while cutting back on fats, salt sweets and red meat.
The bonus point is that it works fast.
3. Vegetarian Diet
Vegetarian diet or vegan diet as it's commonly called is followed by many celebrities. The reason is that it involves only eating plant-based foods which benefits your body in many ways including lowering cholesterol. The diet excludes meat, eggs, and dairy products.
Studies suggest that vegans are less likely to get high blood pressure and heart disease because no saturated fat or cholesterol is involved.
4. TLC (Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes) Diet
TLC diet is a three-part program that uses diet, physical activity and weight management. This diet is especially for people with high levels of bad cholesterol and can lower it by 20 to 30 per cent. TLC diet emphasizes on limiting the percentage of calories you take from fat, and also limits the amount of sodium and dietary cholesterol.
5. Mayo Clinic Diet
The Mayo clinic diet allows you to eat a nutritious, balanced diet with a major focus on fruits and vegetables. You will be consuming high-fibre foods, fish, nuts and olive oil to help lower your cholesterol. A part of this diet plan also involves portion size and exercise.
6. Flexitarian Diet
Flexitarian diet is another diet that is known for lowering bad cholesterol. The diet is almost similar to a vegetarian diet but, it allows you to eat meat occasionally, that's the reason it's called flexitarian meaning flexible. Your plate should be a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and lean protein. The soluble fibre present in vegetables, and legumes help to reduce high cholesterol naturally.
7. Weight Watchers Diet
This diet plan is great for lowering cholesterol and for those who want to manage their weight. The weight watchers diet is considered a well-balanced diet that can help you feel satiated and full, which will make you stick to the diet plan. This diet lets you eat skinless chicken breast, beans, eggs and fish and eating less carbohydrates and fatty foods.
8. Dean Ornish Diet
To follow the Dean Ornish diet, you need to eat all the beans, legumes, fruits, grains and vegetables and low-fat dairy products. Only 10 per cent of your calories should come from fat. This diet is named after Dr Ornish and his research revealed that heart disease can be reversed by consuming a diet that includes plant-based foods.
