8 Benefits Of Drinking Ginger Juice With Lemon In The Night

Ginger is a well-known spice which is widely used in cooking for bringing in flavour and taste; it is also used for medicinal purposes. On the other hand, lemon is rich in antioxidants that promote health in many ways. In this article, we will be writing about the benefits of drinking ginger juice with lemon in the night.

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties and antibacterial properties that help in digestion. Ginger root promotes weight loss, it improves digestion, helps activate the metabolism, making it a perfect fat-burning spice.

Lemon is considered a natural thinning agent, and an excellent source of vitamin C. This vitamin is very effective in removing the waste and toxins out from the body, aids detoxification, fights fluid retention, and reduces abdominal swelling.

Can You Lose Weight With Lemon And Ginger?

Both these ingredients have properties that enhances waste elimination from the body. And that's the reason these two ingredients are considered to be a potent natural slimming formula that can be added in you weight loss diet plan.

What Are The Benefits Of Ginger And Lemon Water?

1. Ginger Boosts The Immune System

During the monsoon season and the winter season, we often tend to fall sick due to the microbes that are highly active in the air. So, it becomes difficult to maintain a proper immune function to ward off colds and flu. That's the primary reason you should be including ginger in your diet. The spice acts as an antimicrobial agent, which means it has the potential to kill bacteria both internally and externally.

2. Ginger Helps Patients With Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome includes the symptoms like cramping, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and other digestive issues. Doctors prescribe ginger to patients with irritable bowel syndrome to control their symptoms. However, it is not fully revealed how ginger aids in calming these symptoms.

3. Increases Metabolism

Ginger is known to cause a spike in metabolism. And when both ginger and lemon are combined together, it doubles up in boosting your metabolism. Ginger kicks the metabolism into gear by causing the stomach to process more acid which can stimulate the appetite for those looking for weight gain. On the other hand, it is also beneficial for people who are looking to lose weight. The acid turns on the metabolism inside the stomach, which leads to burning more calories and fat.

4. Ginger Helps Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

A spike in blood sugar level is the most common symptom for diabetes. To monitor your blood sugar levels, ginger is a great ingredient that will help to combat high blood sugar and low blood sugar levels.

Now let's look at the benefits of lemon.

1. Lemons May Help Prevent Kidney Stones

Drinking lemon and ginger juice at night will help prevent kidney stones from forming. Lemon juice increases the citrate levels in the urine, which aids in breaking down or preventing calcium stones from forming in the kidneys. These calcium stones are referred to as kidney stones.

2. Good For Sore Throat

Just like ginger, lemon juice is a great supplement for monsoon and winter season when your immunity is low. That is why they say sip ginger tea infused with lemon to help ease cold, cough and sore throat.

3. Promotes Weight Loss

Lemon juice is known for its weight loss and digestive health benefits. Antioxidants found in lemons can help cleanse the digestive system and liver. If you are in a weight loss diet, add lemon into your diet that will cleanse the toxins from your system and trim your waist.

4. Stay Alkaline With lemon Juice

If your body is alkaline, it means it is a perfect balance in terms of acidity. If your body is too acidic, it becomes toxic leading to acne, weight gain, energy loss, etc. A juice which contains lemon will help balance the pH levels in the body which will give you a clearer skin, more energy and a healthy weight.

How To Make Lemon And Ginger Juice

First, prepare the lemonade and use honey for sweetening.

Secondly, add a teaspoon of grated ginger.

