16 Foods To Eat To Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer

One in eight women is affected by breast cancer all over the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that by 2020 the number of breast cancer cases will increase to an alarming figure.

In India, breast cancer has been declared the most common form of cancer, almost surpassing cervical cancer as the deadliest of all cancers.

Though the causes of breast cancer are unclear, but drinking too much alcohol, being overweight, and family history can be some of the causes of cancer.

Making better food choices could prevent 25 to 30 percent of reducing the risk of breast cancer. Diets full of whole grains, fibre, fruits and vegetables have been linked to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

While no single food can guarantee to keep you cancer-free, these foods can help fight breast cancer. Find out about the foods to eat to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are one of the most widely consumed berries. Berries are rich in antioxidants, which can fight off breast cancer cells. They have the ability to prevent pro-inflammatory molecules from being formed and prevent the beginning of cancer formation.

2. Brazil Nuts Brazil nuts are rich in selenium, fibre and phytochemicals that can help fight inflammation, improve the immune system and prevent tumour growth. You can either add them in your salads or you can consume them raw to get the additional benefits. 3. Mushrooms Mushrooms are a perfect food to protect you from breast cancer. Eating fresh mushrooms every day, you will be less likely to develop breast cancer. Increase in mushroom intake has also been associated with lower risk of breast cancers among pre-menopausal women. 4. Pomegranate Pomegranate fruit is highly recommended for preventing breast cancer. It contains polyphenol and antioxidant properties that prevent cancer growth. Consuming this fruit will provide you iron and also prevent breast cancer. 5. Dark Green Veggies Include dark green leafy vegetables in your diet to prevent the risk of breast cancer. It will help to break down the cancerous cells because the dark-green leafy vegetables contain fibre, vitamin B, phytochemicals, and chlorophyll. 6. Broccoli Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable, rich in sulforophane and indoles, which are shown to regulate cell growth in multiple ways. Broccoli can help fight against all types of cancers, including breast, bladder, prostate and lung cancers. 7. Garlic Garlic is shown to slow tumour growth and prevent breast cancer risk among other forms of cancers such as colon and prostate cancers. It contains allium, which is a cancer-fighting compound. Crush and swallow a piece of garlic every morning to live a cancer-free life. 8. Walnuts Walnuts are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants which make for an ideal anti-breast cancer food. Walnuts contain a vitamin that stops the activation of cancer cells. Eat walnuts every day to get rid of breast cancer! 9. Sweet Potatoes Sweet potatoes are orange-coloured vegetables which are a top source of carotenoids known as beta-carotene. Women who consume more sweet potatoes have a 17 percent lower risk of developing certain types of breast cancer. 10. Green Tea Green tea is packed with polyphenols, which provides numerous health benefits and one of those is anti-breast cancer properties. Women should drink at least one cup of green tea daily to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. 11. Pepper Chilli peppers contain capsaicin that fight the growth rate of cancer cells. Green peppers are rich in chlorophyll, which can ward off breast cancer. Red peppers are also beneficial in preventing breast cancer occurrence. Add pepper in curries or stir-fry with vegetables. 12. Turmeric Turmeric is a common spice used in all types of dishes. It contains cancer-fighting compounds called curcumin, which can inhibit many types of cancer cells, including breast, gastrointestinal, lung and skin cancers. A pinch of turmeric has the power to fight against the toughest cancer-causing cells. 13. Eggs Eggs contain an essential nutrient known as choline, which can fight off breast cancer. Not only eggs act as a brain food, but also it may help in lowering your risk of breast cancer. Women who consumed the highest amount of choline found in eggs had the lowest risk of breast cancer. 14. Flax Seeds The omega-3 fats and fibre found in flax seeds form a protective shield against cancer cells responsible for causing breast cancer. Include flax seeds to yogurt or a smoothie or you can add them in your salads, cookies and muffins. 15. Carrots Another reason to enjoy the juicy carrots - warding off breast cancer. Carrots are jam-packed with cancer-fighting antioxidants and women who consume a carrot regularly had a lower risk of breast cancer by 18 to 28 percent, as per a study. 16. Cherries Cherries are one of the best foods to eat to prevent breast cancer. According to a noted study, the sweet cherries have the ability to decrease the risk of cancer as well as other chronic diseases. Mix cherries in your yogurt or have it as a smoothie.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your friends and family.

ALSO READ: Top 11 Indian Homemade Protein Shakes For Weight Loss