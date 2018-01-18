15 Impressive Health Benefits Of Coconut Oil

2. It Can Kill Harmful Bacteria

Almost half of the fatty acids in coconut oil is lauric acid. Lauric acid is good at killing bacteria, viruses and fungi and can prevent infections when used externally. To keep all kinds of infections at bay, use coconut oil in your cooking, but don't consume too much of it.

3. Helps In Building Muscles

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT's) in coconut oil are good to provide your body with energy and burn calories. MCT present in coconut oil is great for building muscles in your body. Adding 3 tablespoons of coconut oil to a protein shake daily will help to build your muscles.

4. Prevents Alzheimer's Disease

A recent research has found out that the brain actually creates its own insulin to process glucose and power the brain cells. Coconut oil has the ability to create an alternate source of energy to help repair the brain function in an Alzheimer's patient.

5. Helps Boost Memory

The medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) found in coconut oil are known to improve the memory problems. Consuming coconut oil helps to recall the lost memories, which is due to the MCTs being absorbed more easily in the body. They can be accessed in the brains and are able to fuel brain cells more efficiently.

6. Keeps The Organs Healthy

The presence of MCTs and fatty acids in coconut oil helps in preventing liver diseases. It is because these substances are easily converted into energy when they reach the liver, thus preventing the accumulation of fat. Coconut oil also helps in preventing the kidney stones and gall bladder diseases.

7. Promotes Heart Health

Coconut oil is rich in natural saturated fats. It increases the good cholesterol in your body and also helps to convert the bad cholesterol into good cholesterol. According to a study, coconut oil kills the viruses that cause hepatitis, measles and other serious health risks.

8. It Improves Digestion

Coconut oil improves digestion by helping your body to absorb the fat-soluble vitamins, magnesium and calcium. It can also help in improving the gut health by destroying bad bacteria in the digestive tract. Coconut oil also decreases stomach acid, which causes poor digestion.

9. Dental Care

Since coconut oil facilitates the absorption of calcium by the body, it aids in developing strong teeth. Coconut oil is known to remove oral bacteria, which greatly reduce your risk of gum diseases. Experts suggest that putting coconut oil 3 times in a week will protect your mouth and its valuable content.

10. Helps In Balancing The Hormones

Coconut oil can help in maintaining an important balance of hormones in women because of the lauric acid it contains. A note study found out that coconut oil may be an excellent fat to consume during menopause and also may have a positive effect on the oestrogen levels.

11. It Can Treat Cancer

Consumption of coconut oil produces ketones in the body, which contain energy that have the ability to destroy cancer tumour cells. The MCTs when digested in the body can also kill a specific bacteria, which causes stomach cancer.

12. Reduces Seizures

The fatty acids present in coconut oil get changed into ketones, which reduces the impact of seizures. Research has found out that coconut oil can dramatically reduce the occurrence of seizures in epileptic children.

13. Improves Immunity

Coconut oil improves immunity and strengthens the immune system because it contains lauric acid, capric acid and antimicrobial lipids. They have antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties that can help in fighting the harmful bacteria and viruses.

14. Boosts Energy

Coconut oil is used by athletes, body-builders and by people who want to lose weight. The presence of fat content is easily converted into energy, which is not accumulated as fat in the body. This helps to boost energy and endurance power, and generally it helps enhance the performance of athletes.

15. Stress Relief

Coconut oil is very soothing, which is very effective in removing stress. If you apply it on your head, followed by a gentle massage, it will help eliminate mental fatigue. It is advised to use virgin coconut oil that will provide a great relief from stress.