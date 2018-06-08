13 Health Benefits Of Raw Potato Juice: Here's Why You Should Drink Raw Potato Juice

Do you love having potatoes? But did you ever think of juicing the potatoes? No, right! Well, this article is all about that. We will be telling you the benefits of this humble potato juice.

Potato juice is extracted from raw potatoes. It contains a host of nutrients, including vitamin B and vitamin C, iron, calcium, potassium, copper, and phosphorous.

Potato juice might not be as glamorous as other fruit and vegetable juices. But it's packed with key vitamins, nutrients, and phytochemicals. It is also highly alkaline and can aid in reducing acid reflux and ease other stomach problems.

Read on to know why you should be having potato juice daily.

1. Packed With Vitamin C

2. Contains B Vitamins

3. Rich In Antioxidants

4. Contains High Amounts Of Potassium

5. Relieves Arthritis

6. Treatment For Migraines

7. Improves Blood Circulation

8. Helps In Weight Loss

9. Reduces The Risk Of Cancer

10. Heals Ulcers

11. Lowers Cholesterol

12. Treats Constipation

13. Treats Sciatica

1. Packed With Vitamin C

Potatoes have 100 per cent of the recommended dietary allowance of vitamin C. Vitamin C aids the body in absorbing iron and form collagen in blood vessels, cartilage, muscle, and bones. Vitamin C also has antioxidant properties that can improve overall skin health by reducing irritation and relieves puffiness from the eyes.

2. Contains B Vitamins

Do you know 1 cup serving of potatoes contains around 40 per cent of your daily thiamine and niacin intake? Having potato juice will also provide your body with other B vitamins like riboflavin and vitamin B6.

B vitamins are necessary for helping the body convert carbohydrates into glucose which provides energy. These vitamins also support the brain and nervous system function, maintains liver health, and promotes healthy hair.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Potato juice is rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals which is another health benefit of potato juice. Phytochemicals and antioxidants are vital for preventing diseases, reduce early ageing, and controlling inflammation. Lutein, zeaxanthin, and violaxanthin are some of the antioxidants found in potatoes.

4. Contains High Amounts Of Potassium

Potatoes are high in potassium, which are three times more than oranges. That's around 1,467 milligrams per serving of potato which is about 31 per cent of your daily recommended intake. Potassium acts as an electrolyte, which helps regulate your body fluids and supports muscle function.

5. Relieves Arthritis

Potato juice has exceptional anti-inflammatory effects that help in relieving most kind of pain associated with swelling, inflammation, or redness. Drinking potato juice will help in curing arthritis and other joint pains.

6. Treatment For Migraines

It is said that having potato juice or rubbing a slice of potato juice on the forehead and temples relieves migraine, stress, and pain. Potato juice is also used in traditional medicines. So, now you know how potato juice can benefit your health.

7. Improves Blood Circulation

Potato juice contains large amounts of niacin; this vitamin helps in increasing your energy levels and also ensures the production of oxygen and essential nutrients to different organs of the body. This benefits in circulating the blood to different organs of the body, thus maintaining a normal body function.

8. Helps In Weight Loss

Many people believe that eating potatoes leads to weight gain. However, this is not true as research says that raw potato juice helps in weight loss. They contain vitamin C that helps to increase metabolism and drinking it after a meal inhibits the growth of hunger hormones, which prevents you from overeating and results in weight loss.

9. Reduces The Risk Of Cancer

A study proved that the rapid division of cancer cells can be reduced if potato juice is consumed. Because potatoes contain chemical compounds called glycoalkaloids, which possess anti-tumor properties. Hence, drinking potato juice regularly will reduce the risk of developing cancer.

10. Heals Ulcers

Potatoes contain unique antibacterial molecules that help to cure heartburn and ulcers. Also, if you start drinking potato juice, it will stop the development of stomach ulcers.

11. Lowers Cholesterol

Potatoes contain fibre, vitamin A, vitamin B complex, and vitamin C. These nutrients help in lowering the cholesterol levels in the body. Apart from this, potato juice will also be highly beneficial for your overall health.

12. Treats Constipation

Potato juice contains a significant amount of fibre that is extremely useful for curing constipation and cleanses your digestive system as well. Consuming a glass of potato juice with the pulp helps in cleaning the GI tract (gastrointestinal tract).

13. Treats Sciatica

Sciatica is characterized by a terrible pain originating in the lower back region and radiating down the legs. Potato juice is considered the most effective remedy to treat sciatica. It will decrease nerve irritation and help in the movement of legs.

