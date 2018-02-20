13 Foods Rich In Iron To Boost Your Iron Intake

Iron is one such essential nutrient that is required by the body. This mineral works to produce haemoglobin in the red blood cells (RBCs) that carry oxygen to the different parts of the body.
According to the daily Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI), men above 19 years of age should have 8 milligrams of iron every day. Women between 19-50 years of age should consume 18 milligrams of iron every day
According to the Centers For Disease Control, individuals should consume about 8 to 11 milligrams of iron and it is most importantly necessary for pregnant and lactating women.
If iron is less than the required quantity, it may lead to iron deficiency, which causes anaemia. This is caused when there is a less number of red blood cells in the body due to too little iron.
So, it is very important that you include iron-rich foods in your diet to prevent iron deficiency.
1. Soybean
Soybean is an excellent source of iron, which can reduce the risk of heart disease, osteoporosis and cancer. Soybean is also rich in selenium, magnesium and calcium. It is also a complete protein food with eight essential amino acids.
2. Spinach
Spinach is a green leafy vegetable that has the highest content of iron. 100 grams of spinach contains 4 milligrams of iron. Spinach also contains other minerals like calcium and magnesium. You can consume spinach as a curry or add it in soups or salads.
3. Nuts
Nuts like almonds, cashew nuts and peanuts are also rich in iron. Cashew nuts contain the highest amount of iron; however, do consume them raw without the addition of salt. 30 grams of cashew nuts have 2 mg of iron. Eat these healthy nuts as a snack!
4. Beetroot
Beetroot is high in iron and it's very good for patients with anaemia. This red-coloured vegetable has the ability to increase haemoglobin content in the blood. Beetroot is also rich in folate and vitamin C. 100 grams of beetroot contain 0.8 mg of iron.
5. Watermelon
Watermelon is a favourite summer fruit, which is rich in iron too. It also contains vitamin C that helps in better absorption of iron and thus increases your haemoglobin levels. 1 cup of watermelon contains 0.4 mg of iron.
6. Pomegranate
Pomegranate is a lovely fruit loaded with iron, calcium, protein, fibre and other vitamins and minerals. 100 grams of pomegranate contain 0.3 milligrams of iron. You can add pomegranate in your salads, desserts or you can even have it as a smoothie.
7. Chicken Breast
Chicken breast is a lean protein, which is an excellent source of iron. 100 grams of chicken breast contains 0.7 milligrams of iron. You can cook chicken breast in a variety of ways to increase your haemoglobin levels.
8. Liver
Chicken liver is packed with high amounts of iron. 100 grams of chicken liver contain 9 milligrams of iron. Including chicken liver in your diet will increase your haemoglobin level. Apart from iron, chicken liver also contains vitamin B12 that helps to increase red blood cells.
9. Apples
Apples are a rich source of iron, magnesium and vitamin C. 1 medium apple contains 0.31 milligrams of iron, which is enough to boost your haemoglobin. Apples can be added in salads, desserts or you can have it as a smoothie.
10. Fish
Oily fish like mackerel and salmon are rich in iron and omega-3 fatty acids. 100 grams of fish contain 1.7 milligrams of iron. You can either have it grilled or have it as a fish curry.
11. Whole Grains
Whole grains like barley, quinoa, and oatmeal are very good sources of iron. Having them daily will decrease the risk of anaemia. 100 grams of whole grains has 2.5 milligrams of iron.
12. Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds are rich in iron, magnesium and zinc. The seeds have a substantial quantity of healthy fats, which helps to improve prostate health, heart health and protects against certain cancers.
13. Dates
Dates are an excellent source of iron, calcium, magnesium and vitamin B6. Dates are also high in fibre and the American Cancer Society recommends the intake of 20-35 grams of fibre per day, which can be provided from dates.
