12 Ways To Gain Weight Naturally At Home

2. Peanut Butter

Peanuts are packed with protein and fat and is an ideal food choice for people who are looking to gain weight naturally. One teaspoon of peanut butter has around 100 calories. It also contains vitamins like magnesium, folic acids, vitamin B and vitamin E. You can boost your peanut butter intake by applying it on a slice of bread and have it for breakfast.

3. Whole Fat Milk

One of the simplest solutions to gain weight naturally is by drinking whole fat milk. Replace skimmed milk with whole milk and your body will get 60 calories per glass. Milk is also rich in vitamins and nutrients and is also a good source of vitamin D and vitamin A.

4. Fruits

Tropical fruits can help you in gaining weight faster. Some of the fruits like mango, banana, papaya and pineapple have good natural sugar which is a great way to gain weight. These natural sugars will fill your stomach up faster and give you instant energy.

5. Avocado

Avocados are an excellent way to add good healthy fats in your diet. A half of an avocado contains 140 calories and also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, folic acid and potassium. You can enjoy avocados by putting them in salads, smoothies or as a spread.

6. Whole Wheat Bread

Whole wheat bread is another food that can help you to gain weight. Whole wheat bread has nutrients to support a healthy breakfast and also add enough calories. They contain fibre and minerals that are missing in the normal white bread.

7. Butter

Butter is high in calories and you can add it to your cooking instead of using cooking oil. Butter has saturated fats, so eat and enjoy it in a limited amount. Spread butter over your whole wheat bread and eat it for breakfast or as a snack.

8. Ghee

Ghee is another form of clarified butter. You can use ghee in moderation in cooking because it has concentrated flavour and saturated fat. Consume natural cow ghee as it has antioxidants, medium chain fatty acids, aids digestion and consists of antiviral and antibacterial properties.

9. Nuts

When it comes to gaining weight, nuts are another good option. It makes for a great snack choice and has good sources of fats and nutrients. They also have fibre and will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. To get most of the benefits, eat mixed nuts daily.

10. Cheese

Cheese is loved by most of the people and the best part is that you can use them in almost any of your favourite dishes. Generally, most of the cheeses are very high in fat; you can consume goat cheese and parmesan cheese which will help you to gain weight naturally. But consume them in moderate quantity.

11. Potatoes

Potatoes are high in carbohydrates that will help you to gain weight faster. They are also high in protein, full of fibres and also contain good amounts of vitamin C. You can keep the skin on for the optimal intake of nutrients.

12. Bananas

Grab a banana for a quick on-the-go energy and for gaining weight. Bananas are high in potassium, carbohydrates and other important nutrients that will provide you energy and keep you healthy. Bananas contain more than 100 calories, so they can help you bulk up.