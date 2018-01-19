For most people, losing weight is the top most priority, but to gain weight naturally is equally a challenge for many. You may have a desire to put on weight to maintain a fit and healthy body because you must be underweight.
Being underweight is not healthy for your body. In fact, if you are thinking that being underweight will make you look thin, it is absolutely wrong. There are side effects that follow with being underweight which include hair loss, low muscle mass, osteoporosis, anaemia, menstrual irregularities, among others.
There are various other reasons due to which you can be underweight like inadequate eating habits, prolonged meal time gaps, poor selection of foods, eating disorders like nervosa and bulimia, etc.
It is very necessary to understand that gaining weight the right way and not by hogging on unhealthy foods is a better choice for your body.
The best way to gain weight naturally is to go the natural way. Here are 12 ways to gain weight naturally at home.
1. Red Meat
Though red meat is high in cholesterol, it is an effective way to gain weight easily. Meat contains high amounts of protein and iron, and some parts of the meat contain good sources of fats. You can cook red meat in olive oil for a perfect healthy diet to gain weight.
2. Peanut Butter
Peanuts are packed with protein and fat and is an ideal food choice for people who are looking to gain weight naturally. One teaspoon of peanut butter has around 100 calories. It also contains vitamins like magnesium, folic acids, vitamin B and vitamin E. You can boost your peanut butter intake by applying it on a slice of bread and have it for breakfast.
3. Whole Fat Milk
One of the simplest solutions to gain weight naturally is by drinking whole fat milk. Replace skimmed milk with whole milk and your body will get 60 calories per glass. Milk is also rich in vitamins and nutrients and is also a good source of vitamin D and vitamin A.
4. Fruits
Tropical fruits can help you in gaining weight faster. Some of the fruits like mango, banana, papaya and pineapple have good natural sugar which is a great way to gain weight. These natural sugars will fill your stomach up faster and give you instant energy.
5. Avocado
Avocados are an excellent way to add good healthy fats in your diet. A half of an avocado contains 140 calories and also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, folic acid and potassium. You can enjoy avocados by putting them in salads, smoothies or as a spread.
6. Whole Wheat Bread
Whole wheat bread is another food that can help you to gain weight. Whole wheat bread has nutrients to support a healthy breakfast and also add enough calories. They contain fibre and minerals that are missing in the normal white bread.
7. Butter
Butter is high in calories and you can add it to your cooking instead of using cooking oil. Butter has saturated fats, so eat and enjoy it in a limited amount. Spread butter over your whole wheat bread and eat it for breakfast or as a snack.
8. Ghee
Ghee is another form of clarified butter. You can use ghee in moderation in cooking because it has concentrated flavour and saturated fat. Consume natural cow ghee as it has antioxidants, medium chain fatty acids, aids digestion and consists of antiviral and antibacterial properties.
9. Nuts
When it comes to gaining weight, nuts are another good option. It makes for a great snack choice and has good sources of fats and nutrients. They also have fibre and will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. To get most of the benefits, eat mixed nuts daily.
10. Cheese
Cheese is loved by most of the people and the best part is that you can use them in almost any of your favourite dishes. Generally, most of the cheeses are very high in fat; you can consume goat cheese and parmesan cheese which will help you to gain weight naturally. But consume them in moderate quantity.
11. Potatoes
Potatoes are high in carbohydrates that will help you to gain weight faster. They are also high in protein, full of fibres and also contain good amounts of vitamin C. You can keep the skin on for the optimal intake of nutrients.
12. Bananas
Grab a banana for a quick on-the-go energy and for gaining weight. Bananas are high in potassium, carbohydrates and other important nutrients that will provide you energy and keep you healthy. Bananas contain more than 100 calories, so they can help you bulk up.
