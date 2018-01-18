12 Health Benefits Of Eating Salmon Every Day

2. Boosts Metabolism

Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and selenium, which helps to manage insulin levels throughout the body. This helps in facilitating the absorption of sugar and the subsequent lowering of the blood sugar levels.

3. Improves Heart Health

The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon help to reduce cholesterol, maintain flexibility of the arteries, veins and strengthen the cardiac muscles. It also aids in lowering the blood pressure by reducing cholesterol levels and preventing the hardening of the artery walls.

4. Rich In Vitamins And Minerals

The proteins from salmon are easily digestible and easily absorbed into the body. Salmon is rich in essential vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorous, selenium, vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin B. These nutrients are necessary for the proper metabolism of the body.

5. Improves Brain And Nerves

The content of omega-3 fatty acids in salmon increase the efficiency of brain functions, improve memory and also help keep you active. These fatty acids along with other nutrients protect the nervous system from damage related to ageing, and act as an antidepressant which relaxes the brain.

6. Promotes Eye Health

Salmon contains amino acids that help to prevent macular degeneration, retinal dryness, loss of vision and fatigue of the eyes. People who eat salmon regularly are said to have a better vision compared to the others who don't eat. Start eating salmon to keep your eyes healthy!

7. Bone And Joint Health

Researchers have found out that regular consumption of salmon can help keep osteoporosis at bay. Women with higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in their blood experienced fewer hip fractures. Salmon is a natural anti-inflammatory food and eating it every day will help to keep your bones strong.

8. Healthy Skin

Salmon has exceptional levels of omega-3 fats that will give you glowing and more supple skin. The carotenoid antioxidants found in salmon can greatly reduce the effects of free radical damage, which causes ageing. So, consume salmon three times a week for a more radiant skin.

9. Prevents Cancer

The delicious salmon has positive effects in preventing the development of cancer. The omega-3 fatty acids are known to have a profound effect in fighting tumours and cancer. It kills colon cancer cells, prostate cancer cells, breast cancer cells, liver cancer and also skin cancer.

10. Good Source Of Potassium

Salmon is high in potassium, which provides around 18 percent of it. You will be surprised to know that salmon contains more potassium than banana, which has 10 percent of potassium. It helps to control blood pressure and reduces the risk of stroke. You can normalise your blood pressure level by increasing your salmon intake!

11. May Help In Weight Loss

Consuming salmon frequently can help you lose weight. It helps to regulate the hormones that control appetite and make you feel full for a longer period of time. Thus, salmon is a perfect food that can promote weight loss and decrease belly fat instantly.

12. Good For The Mood

Salmon is known to reduce anxiety and in fact, if you consume the fish every day, it may treat clinical depression. It will bring a positive effect on your mind by letting you experience positive moods. It is because it contains vitamin B12, which helps produce brain chemicals that affect the mood.