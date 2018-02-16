11 Surprising Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit

Have you ever heard of passion fruit? No, it's not related to any kind of passion. Passion fruit is an aromatic fruit that has many vital nutrients and is a very famous breakfast food. The fruit can be had as a snack, salsa, dessert or a salad.

Passion fruit is widely eaten all over the world and there are almost more than 500 varieties of the fruit. They look similar to a grapefruit found in different colours like dark purple or yellow.

The passion fruit has immense health and medicinal benefits ranging from enhancing digestion, boosting immune function, improving eyesight, lowering blood pressure, boosting blood circulation, preventing certain types of cancers among others.

This exotic fruit has multiple vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, vitamin A, riboflavin, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, copper and fibre to name a few.

So, come let's have a look at the health benefits of passion fruit.

1. Boosts Immunity

Passion fruit helps in boosting the immune system because it contains vitamin C, antioxidants and certain compounds. 100 grams of passion fruit contains 30 milligrams of vitamin C. These vitamins help in diminishing the free radicals from the body.

2. Anti-Cancer Properties Passion fruit enhances anti-carcinogenic activities in the body that helps to prevent cancer. Polyphenols, antioxidants and carotenoids present in passion fruit can inhibit the growth of cancerous cells, specifically for lung cancer and oral cancer. 3. Cures Insomnia Did you know that drinking a glass of passion fruit juice has a calming effect on the mind? Yes, it's true that it relaxes your nerves and cures gastric and digestion problems. People suffering with insomnia and other sleep-related disorders can include passion fruit as a part of their diet. 4. Rich In Vitamin A Passion fruit contains vitamin A, which benefits your eyes. It will help to prevent cataracts, night blindness and macular degeneration. The significant amount of antioxidants present in passion fruit will further promote the proper functioning of membranes in the body. 5. Good For Digestion Passion fruit contains fibre, which makes it very good for digestion and keeps your intestines clean. Passion fruit has a laxative effect, which helps to clean the colon and keeps the digestive tract healthy. 6. Reduces Blood Pressure Passion fruit contains potassium that acts as a vasodilator. This mineral present in the fruit promotes heart health, increases blood flow and relaxes the tension of blood vessels. Keep your heart healthy by having passion fruit daily. 7. Relieves Asthma Passion fruit is highly nutritious and healthy and it contains an important vitamin, i.e., vitamin C. This vitamin prevents asthma symptoms and helps to soothe asthma attacks. It also aids in reducing wheezing and whopping cough. 8. Improves Bone Health Passion fruit contains many important minerals like copper, iron, phosphorous and magnesium. These minerals help in increasing the bone mineral density and maintains bone strength. Having passion fruit a day can also prevent osteoporosis. 9. Good For The Heart Passion fruit has flavonoids and phenolic acids that help in protecting your heart. Passion fruit has the ability to control the cholesterol levels by reducing the bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol. Bad cholesterol blocks the arteries and increases stress on your heart. 10. Benefits Weight Loss Passion fruit is one of the perfect fruits for weight loss because it has low calories, fat and sodium. Per serving of passion fruit (100 grams) has 97 calories. The fruit also has a high fibre content, which fills your stomach up, thereby reducing your food cravings at odd times. 11. Good for Diabetic Individuals Passion fruit has a high fibre content and a low glycaemic index which helps in maintaining the insulin levels in diabetic patients. People with diabetes can consume this fruit, as it will help in keeping their blood sugar levels stable.

