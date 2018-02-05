11 Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin D

2. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are one of the best sources of vitamin D. They are exposed to sunlight while growing, which increases their vitamin D value. Button mushrooms are the most common mushrooms which are an excellent source of vitamin D.

3. Milk

Packaged milk and raw organic milk are fortified with vitamin D. Drink high amounts of whole milk to stay healthy and fit. A cup of raw milk will provide 24 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D.

4. Cod Liver Oil

Cod liver oil is one of the good and easiest ways to get your daily dose of vitamin D. Cod liver oil is obtained from the liver of the codfish and it's usually available in the form of capsules. 1 teaspoon of cod liver oil will provide you 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D.

5. Cheese

Ricotta cheese, swiss cheese and goat cheese are good sources of vitamin D. Including a slice of cheese in your diet will decrease the risk of vitamin D deficiency. Add cheese to your sandwich or sprinkle it in your meals.

6. Eggs

Eggs are also one of the best sources of vitamin D. They will provide you all the nutrients that are required by the body. 1 large egg provides 10 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D. Eggs also contain other vitamins like vitamins A, K and E.

7. Orange Juice

A glass of orange juice will provide you with ample amounts of vitamin D and calcium. Eating oranges daily for breakfast will decrease the risk of vitamin D deficiency. One cup of orange juice can provide you 36 percent of vitamin D.

8. Oats

Oatmeal is full of vitamin D and it also provides other vitamins and minerals. One half-cup of oatmeal can provide you up to 39 percent of vitamin D. Start having oatmeal for breakfast to increase your vitamin D intake.

9. Shrimps

Shrimps are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which is good for your bones, while reducing inflammation and lowering cholesterol. 3 ounces of shrimp provide 2 IU of vitamin D and it is also a great source of vitamin B12 and E.

10. Butter

Butter contains a small, yet significant amount of vitamin D and provides 9 IU of vitamin D. It contains saturated fats, which are required by the body to absorb antioxidants and vitamin D. But consume butter in moderate quantities.

11. Yogurt

Yogurt is also packed with vitamin D and it increases calcium absorption in the body. A cup of yogurt can help you meet 20 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D. Yogurt is also one of the best foods that helps you stay young and healthy.