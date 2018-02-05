Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is different from other vitamins because the human body can absorb most of this vitamin when exposed to sunlight.
Vitamin D is more than a vitamin that acts as a pro-hormone, which effects the hormone balance and immune regulation of the body.
Vitamin D plays a major role in calcium absorption into the bones and a deficiency of this vitamin can result in softening of the bones called osteomalacia or a bone abnormality called rickets.
The symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include a weakened immune system, seasonal depression, autoimmune disease, cancer, weak bones, skin issues and dementia.
People who live in a little sunlight exposure or don't expose their bodies to the sunlight can also suffer from vitamin D deficiency.
If you are unable to get enough sunlight, here are 11 foods that are rich in vitamin D that you must make sure to include in your daily diet. Take a look.
1. Fish
Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids like mackerel, salmon and tuna are excellent sources of vitamin D. 100 grams of salmon and mackerel provide 91 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D. Besides providing vitamin D, fish also contain other nutrients too.
2. Mushrooms
Mushrooms are one of the best sources of vitamin D. They are exposed to sunlight while growing, which increases their vitamin D value. Button mushrooms are the most common mushrooms which are an excellent source of vitamin D.
3. Milk
Packaged milk and raw organic milk are fortified with vitamin D. Drink high amounts of whole milk to stay healthy and fit. A cup of raw milk will provide 24 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D.
4. Cod Liver Oil
Cod liver oil is one of the good and easiest ways to get your daily dose of vitamin D. Cod liver oil is obtained from the liver of the codfish and it's usually available in the form of capsules. 1 teaspoon of cod liver oil will provide you 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D.
5. Cheese
Ricotta cheese, swiss cheese and goat cheese are good sources of vitamin D. Including a slice of cheese in your diet will decrease the risk of vitamin D deficiency. Add cheese to your sandwich or sprinkle it in your meals.
6. Eggs
Eggs are also one of the best sources of vitamin D. They will provide you all the nutrients that are required by the body. 1 large egg provides 10 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D. Eggs also contain other vitamins like vitamins A, K and E.
7. Orange Juice
A glass of orange juice will provide you with ample amounts of vitamin D and calcium. Eating oranges daily for breakfast will decrease the risk of vitamin D deficiency. One cup of orange juice can provide you 36 percent of vitamin D.
8. Oats
Oatmeal is full of vitamin D and it also provides other vitamins and minerals. One half-cup of oatmeal can provide you up to 39 percent of vitamin D. Start having oatmeal for breakfast to increase your vitamin D intake.
9. Shrimps
Shrimps are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which is good for your bones, while reducing inflammation and lowering cholesterol. 3 ounces of shrimp provide 2 IU of vitamin D and it is also a great source of vitamin B12 and E.
10. Butter
Butter contains a small, yet significant amount of vitamin D and provides 9 IU of vitamin D. It contains saturated fats, which are required by the body to absorb antioxidants and vitamin D. But consume butter in moderate quantities.
11. Yogurt
Yogurt is also packed with vitamin D and it increases calcium absorption in the body. A cup of yogurt can help you meet 20 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin D. Yogurt is also one of the best foods that helps you stay young and healthy.
