11 Surprising Ways In Which Fish Oil Can Improve Your Health!

Do you love eating fish on a daily basis? If the answer is yes, then you should know that fish oil is also surprisingly very healthy and tasty.

Fish oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids that can help curb many health ailments. What is fish oil, you ask? Well, fish oil is obtained from the tissues of oily fish, especially cold-water fatty fish, such as salmon, herring, white fish, sardines and anchovies.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends eating 1-2 fish per week. Fish oil is made up of 30 percent omega-3 fatty acids and 70 percent of other essential nutrients.

Fish oil has numerous health benefits from promoting weight loss to reducing the risk of cancer.

So, have a look at the health benefits of fish oil, below.

1. Good For Heart Health

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death all over the world. Studies have shown that people who consume a lot of fish oil have a lower rate of heart disease. Fish oil can reduce cholesterol levels, triglycerides, blood pressure and heart attacks.

2. Promotes Weight Loss

Obesity is a killer disease that increases the risk of other diseases as well, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. Consuming fish oil will improve your body composition, reduce the chances of obesity and help in losing weight. If you are gaining weight, start having fish oil.

3. A Great Treatment For Certain Mental Disorders

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the normal brain functioning. And people with certain mental disorders have lower omega-3 fats. Having fish oil can prevent the onset or improve the symptoms of mental disorders like psychotic disorders, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.

4. Improves Vision

In a particular research, it was shown that individuals who don't get enough of omega-3 fatty acids have a higher risk of eye diseases. Also, eye health begins to decline at an older age, which can lead to eye-related diseases like macular degeneration.

5. Reduces Inflammation

Inflammation can worsen certain chronic diseases like depression, diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Fish oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat symptoms of certain diseases, which cause inflammation, especially rheumatoid arthritis.

6. Good For Growth And Development

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that are quite essential for growth and development. It's also necessary for mothers during pregnancy and while breastfeeding because it improves hand and eye coordination in infants and also is required for their basic development.

7. Prevents Cancer

Studies have shown that fish oil helps to prevent various types of cancers like breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. The omega-3 fatty acids present in fish oil inhibit the growth of cancerous cells, thus preventing cancer.

8. Improves Immunity

Consumption of fish oil is said to boost the immune system. This in turn helps you to combat a few common diseases like colds, cough and flu. Having fish oil will also help in reducing fever, skin rashes and fatigue.

9. Helps In ADHD Treatment

Fish oil has the powerful ability to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) because it has high amounts of fatty acids in it. Children suffering with hyperactivity, dyslexia, low concentration, emotional instability and poor coordination should consume fish oil.

10. Improves The Skin Texture

Fish oil is used in treating various types of skin problems like eczema, skin redness, skin lesions, itching and rashes. Regular consumption of fish oil will keep common skin diseases at bay and will provide a good and beautiful skin.

11. Treats Asthma

Asthma is a common lung disorder which can cause inflammation in the lungs, leading to shortness of breath, breathing troubles, cough, etc. Although, this condition is not curable, its symptoms can be treated with medications or even with certain natural remedies. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil have the ability to reduce the inflammation of the lungs and thereby help treat asthma.