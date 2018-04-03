10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Pecans

Do you know that pecans are high in healthy monounsaturated fat and just a handful a day of these can help lower bad cholesterol? The pecan are nuts with their crunchy texture, contoured structure and buttery flavour. They make for an interesting ingredient to add in a number of dishes.

The health benefits of pecans are innumerable, these contain more than 19 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin E, folic acid, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and zinc. An one ounce of pecans provides 10 percent of the daily recommended intake of fibre.

The USDA research shows that pecans contain the most number of antioxidants and rank among the top 15 foods with the highest levels of antioxidants. Pecans are one of the best sources of plant-based protein. It contains zero sodium and is helpful for people with high blood pressure and other dangerous diseases.

These nuts come in various sizes such as extra-large, large, medium, small, mammoth and midget. Pecans are also found in several forms such as whole pecans, pecan halves, pieces, granules and meals. Their rich buttery flavour makes them perfect for both sweet and savoury dishes.

So, have a look at the health benefits of pecans.

1. Heart Healthy

The high number of antioxidants in pecans promotes a healthy heart function. Pecans have been known to reduce systolic blood pressure in patients without diabetes. These tree nuts contain monounsaturated fats such as oleic acid and phenolic antioxidants which help lower the risk of heart disease. Pecans decrease bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol, which in turn prevents stroke and coronary artery disease.

2. Reduces Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is one such inflammation which is the root cause of most diseases, as it leads to cell mutation and undue stress on various parts of the functional systems. The copper content in pecans also contributes to its anti-inflammatory properties, which is good for arthritis. This is why pecans are one of the best anti-inflammatory foods that will make a great addition to an arthritis diet treatment plan.

3. Helps Improve Brain Function

The abundance of minerals found in pecans contribute to the proper functioning of the brain. Thiamine is one such mineral that can treat a brain disorder common in alcoholics. Copper is an essential mineral necessary for proper brain function, as it impacts brain pathways involving dopamine and galactose. It also helps prevent diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

4. Helps In Weight Loss

Consuming pecans daily will enhance satiety and increase metabolism. Research has shown that a diet comprising of pecan nuts helps in losing weight. The nuts are rich sources of several important B-complex vitamins such as pantothenic acid, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, vitamin B-6, and folate, which together help increase the rate of metabolism.

5. Helps Maintain High Energy

Copper is an essential mineral which is responsible for more than 50 different metabolic enzyme reactions necessary for maintaining a fast metabolism. It also aids in the creation of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body's source of energy. Thiamine is also known as vitamin B1 and it helps boost energy levels, and also helps in the process of red blood cell production, which your body uses as energy fuel.

6. Prevents Oxidative Stress

Pecans are rich in healthy fats and are loaded with high antioxidants. Due to many environmental and dietary issues oxidative damage can be caused within your body, so it's necessary to eat high antioxidant foods to counteract this damage. Damage due to oxidative stress can lead to cancers, heart disease and many other diseases, in which cells mutate.

7. Reduces The Risk of Certain Cancers

Pecan has the ability to protect the human body from cancer due to the anti-proliferative properties of ellagic acid, which can stop the growth of cancer cells. They contain a fatty acid called oleic acid, which has been found to reduce the risk of breast cancer. Pecans also lower the risk of colon cancer by cleansing the gastrointestinal system.

8. Control Diabetes

Pecans are beneficial in stabilizing the blood sugar levels in people suffering from type 2 diabetes. Diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and hence, it is necessary to have a healthy diet that has valuable nutrients. Consumption of pecans is not only recommended for diabetic patients but also for others too, to prevent it from occurring in the first place.

9. Boost Immunity

Pecans are rich in manganese which is vital for nerve conduction and brain function. This important mineral can stop the damage caused by free radicals in your body. It also has antioxidant properties that protect the body from infections and diseases by boosting your immunity.

10. Prevents Skin Problems

The toxins inside your body cause dullness and excess oil. Pecan nuts are loaded with fibre and aid in eliminating the toxins and waste from the body. This improves the appearance of your skin and they also contain vitamin A and zinc, which provide a clear complexion and protect the skin against infections.



Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Healthy Drinks For Diabetes You Should Know