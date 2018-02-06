10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Hemp Seeds

Have you ever heard of hemp seeds? Hemp seeds come from the hemp plant, which is a part of the cannabis family. Hemp seeds possess the most balanced nutritional profile and it can benefit people suffering with asthma, cancer and other health-related problems.
Hemp seeds contain natural fibres which are considered to be the most durable of all natural fibres. Hemp seeds contain many vitamins and minerals, which includes high levels of zinc, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, iron and 21 amino acids.
Hemp seeds have been used as a traditional medicine and a dietary supplement in various cultures. The hemp seeds have the ability to improve heart health, build muscle mass, treat anaemia, aid in weight loss, etc.
They are nutritious and rich in healthy fats and protein. Know more about the health benefits of hemp seeds.
1. Improves Heart Health
Consuming hemp seeds will balance the cholesterol levels in the body. This will help in the normal functioning of the body and will prevent various health conditions like atherosclerosis, heart attacks and strokes.
2. Boosts Digestion
Hemp seeds is a very good source of soluble and insoluble dietary fibre. Soluble fibre reduces the bad cholesterol in the body and insoluble fibre reduces diarrhoea and constipation. Eating hemp seeds will also decrease the risk of colon cancer.
3. Relieves Insomnia
Hemp seeds are high in minerals like magnesium, which relaxes and soothes your body. Magnesium also has the ability to induce better sleep by releasing serotonin which gets converted into melatonin that is responsible for providing good sleep for insomnia patients.
4. Prevents Osteoporosis
Hemp seeds contain calcium, which is an important mineral for strengthening the bones. This helps in preventing osteoporosis and repairs the damaged bone matter. Include hemp seeds in your diet to decrease the chances of osteoporosis.
5. Treats Anemia
Hemp seeds also contain iron an essential mineral which is required for producing red blood cells in the human body. Anemia is a result of iron deficiency and having hemp seeds will help prevent anemia.
6. Weight Loss
Hemp seeds are low in sodium and calories and can be eaten in large quantities without fearing of weight gain. It also contains proteins and fibre that help to keep your stomach full for a longer period of time and thus curbs hunger pangs and prevents overeating, which aids in weight loss.
7. Prevents Cancer
Hemp seeds contain phenolic compounds that act as powerful antioxidants that can prevent various types of cancer. Hemp seeds have the power to remove free radicals that produce cancer cells in the body and damage healthy cells.
8. Regulates Hormonal Imbalance
Hemp seeds work as a hormone regulator for the thyroid glands and pancreas. Eating hemp seeds will prevent menopause symptoms, mood swings, anxiety and depression and can also help regulate the hormones that affect weight gain.
9. Increases Muscle Mass
Hemp seeds contain 21 essential amino acids that cannot be manufactured by the body itself. So, these seeds are a complete protein and create new tissues in the body and strengthen muscle mass and bone density.
10. Strengthens The Immune System
Hemp seeds contain many vital vitamins, minerals, fibre, beneficial oils and phenolic compounds. These help the immune system to defend the body against various health-related diseases and keeps the immune system strong.
