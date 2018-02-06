10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Hemp Seeds

2. Boosts Digestion

Hemp seeds is a very good source of soluble and insoluble dietary fibre. Soluble fibre reduces the bad cholesterol in the body and insoluble fibre reduces diarrhoea and constipation. Eating hemp seeds will also decrease the risk of colon cancer.

3. Relieves Insomnia

Hemp seeds are high in minerals like magnesium, which relaxes and soothes your body. Magnesium also has the ability to induce better sleep by releasing serotonin which gets converted into melatonin that is responsible for providing good sleep for insomnia patients.

4. Prevents Osteoporosis

Hemp seeds contain calcium, which is an important mineral for strengthening the bones. This helps in preventing osteoporosis and repairs the damaged bone matter. Include hemp seeds in your diet to decrease the chances of osteoporosis.

5. Treats Anemia

Hemp seeds also contain iron an essential mineral which is required for producing red blood cells in the human body. Anemia is a result of iron deficiency and having hemp seeds will help prevent anemia.

6. Weight Loss

Hemp seeds are low in sodium and calories and can be eaten in large quantities without fearing of weight gain. It also contains proteins and fibre that help to keep your stomach full for a longer period of time and thus curbs hunger pangs and prevents overeating, which aids in weight loss.

7. Prevents Cancer

Hemp seeds contain phenolic compounds that act as powerful antioxidants that can prevent various types of cancer. Hemp seeds have the power to remove free radicals that produce cancer cells in the body and damage healthy cells.

8. Regulates Hormonal Imbalance

Hemp seeds work as a hormone regulator for the thyroid glands and pancreas. Eating hemp seeds will prevent menopause symptoms, mood swings, anxiety and depression and can also help regulate the hormones that affect weight gain.

9. Increases Muscle Mass

Hemp seeds contain 21 essential amino acids that cannot be manufactured by the body itself. So, these seeds are a complete protein and create new tissues in the body and strengthen muscle mass and bone density.

10. Strengthens The Immune System

Hemp seeds contain many vital vitamins, minerals, fibre, beneficial oils and phenolic compounds. These help the immune system to defend the body against various health-related diseases and keeps the immune system strong.