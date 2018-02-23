10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Apricots

Apricots are small fruits that are closely related to peaches and plums. These sweet fruits are soft - both from the inside and outside and are one of the most versatile fruits. Apricots are typically orange or yellow in colour with a slight tinge of red.
Apricots contain an impressive list of minerals and vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, potassium, copper, manganese, magnesium, phosphorous and niacin. They are also a good source of fibre.
Apricots can be dried and eaten or can be consumed raw as well. They have numerous health benefits, that is, from treating digestion and reducing cholesterol to aiding weight loss and treating respiratory conditions.
Apricots are used in various kinds of preparations like jams, juices, and jellies; apricot oil is also used as an essential oil for various health purposes.
Read on to know the 10 health benefits of apricots.
1. Relieve Constipation
Apricots are rich in fibre and are very good for smooth bowel movements. People who suffer from constipation are suggested to consume apricots due to its laxative properties. The fibre content in apricots stimulates the gastric and digestive juices that aids in absorbing the nutrients and in breaking down the food, making it easier to process.
2. Good Source Of Vitamin A
Apricots are an excellent source of vitamin A, which aids in proper eye health and improves vision. Vitamin A also keeps the immune system in check and prevents any kind of free radicals from attacking the immune system. Beta-carotene present in apricots also reduces the chances of developing serious eye-related diseases.
3. Good For The Heart
Apricots are packed full of fibre that helps in reducing the cholesterol, which keeps your heart healthy. Apricots increase the good (HDL) cholesterol and decrease the bad (LDL) cholesterol. Also, the fruit contains potassium that balances the electrolyte levels in the system.
4. Strengthens The Bones
Apricots have significant amounts of calcium, iron, copper, manganese and phosphorous that are necessary for bone growth. Eating these fruits daily will prevent osteoporosis, promote healthy growth and development of the bones, and prevent age-related conditions.
5. Good For Blood
Apricots are rich in iron that helps in producing the red blood cells. Non-heme iron is a type of iron that is present in apricots which takes time to absorb in the body and the longer it stays, the more are the chances of preventing anaemia. Such is the power of an apricot!
6. Improves Metabolism
Apricots help in maintaining the fluid levels of the body because they contain two vital minerals like potassium and sodium. These minerals maintain the fluid balance in the body and distribute energy to various parts of the organs and muscles and also improve metabolism and reduce the muscle cramps.
7. Cure Fever
Patients suffering from fever can have apricot juice because it contains all the essential minerals and vitamins that will help in detoxification of various organs. The soothing and anti-inflammatory properties in apricots can reduce inflammation and also bring relief from a fever.
8. Good For The Skin
Apricots have vitamin C, vitamin A and phytonutrients that ensure a good and supple skin. The antioxidants present in apricots can also help in slowing down the ageing process. It will also treat skin disorders like eczema, skin rashes and other skin-related diseases. So start including apricots in your diet.
9. Prevents Cancer
Apricots contain carotenoids and other antioxidant compounds that help in preventing cancer. These antioxidants prevent free radical damage from entering the body and destroy the cancerous cells. Therefore, start eating apricots on a regular basis to protect yourself from cancer.
10. Weight Loss
Apricot is a low-calorie fruit that will make an awesome addition to your weight loss diet. 100 grams of apricots contain 45 calories. The insoluble fibre present in apricots will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time and keep you satiated, thus aiding in weight loss.
