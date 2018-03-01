10 Nutrition Facts Of Homemade Almond Milk

2. Improves Kidney Function

Almond milk contains a limited amount of potassium and phosphorous and people with chronic or acute kidney problems can drink this milk safely. Generally, people with kidney problems should not consume foods that are high in these minerals.

3. Healthy Heart

The zero amount of cholesterol in almond milk promotes a strong and healthy heart. Research suggests that drinking almond milk could help in reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. Also, potassium present in almond milk acts as a vasodilator and reduces tension and strain on the heart.

4. Strengthens The Muscles

Almond milk contains riboflavin, a form of vitamin B that works along with other minerals like iron to regulate muscle growth and strength. Almond milk is also an excellent source of protein, which helps the body to maintain and repair cells and tissues.

5. Improves Vision

Almond milk is high in various vitamins like vitamin A, which is required for the proper functioning of the eyes. To improve one's vision and prevent any eye-related diseases, increase the intake of almond milk in your diet.

6. Anti-cancer Properties

Research suggests that drinking almond milk suppresses the growth of cancerous cells, especially prostate cancer cells. Increasing the intake of almond milk will also prevent you from developing breast cancer.

7. Healthy Bones

Almond milk contains calcium, which is necessary for forming and maintaining strong teeth and bones. This mineral is also required for relaxing the muscles, blood clotting and maintaining a normal heartbeat. Calcium also helps in preventing osteoporosis.

8. Immunity Booster

Almond milk has various vitamins and minerals, which aid in maintaining a healthy immune system. The immune system protects the body from germs and other micro-organisms that can cause various illnesses and diseases.

9. Low In Calories

Almond milk is lower in calories compared to cow's milk. 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk contains about 30-50 calories. This will help you in losing weight and will also manage conditions like diabetes.

10. Low In Sugar

If you make almond milk at home, it will be low in sugar, whereas if you buy packaged almond milk, it will contain artificial sweeteners. Diabetes patients can drink almond milk without any fear provided it's homemade.