10 Nutrition Facts Of Homemade Almond Milk

Written By:

The wonderful almonds are eaten as a healthy snack to curb hunger cravings. It is a nutritional nut that is rich in vitamin E, calcium, phosphorous, iron, magnesium, copper, selenium, zinc and niacin.
However, almonds are crushed to make almond milk which has been used for many years as a substitute for cow's milk. Almond milk contains a myriad of nutrients and this is why it is recommended as a good option for those who don't consume any form of dairy products.

Almond milk contains no lactose or cholesterol and it's prepared by soaking the almonds in water and then later on crushing them in the blender. This is the easiest way to enjoy almond milk at home.

The health benefits of almond milk range from losing weight and maintaining stronger bones to having a healthy heart and kidney function.

So, read on to know more about the nutrition facts of homemade almond milk.

1. Reduces Blood Pressure

Drinking almond milk helps in reducing and maintaining blood pressure. It is the best alternative milk for people who have an intolerance to soy and dairy products. Poor movement of blood could result in a high blood pressure and drinking almond milk will reduce the blood pressure.

2. Improves Kidney Function

Almond milk contains a limited amount of potassium and phosphorous and people with chronic or acute kidney problems can drink this milk safely. Generally, people with kidney problems should not consume foods that are high in these minerals.

3. Healthy Heart

The zero amount of cholesterol in almond milk promotes a strong and healthy heart. Research suggests that drinking almond milk could help in reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. Also, potassium present in almond milk acts as a vasodilator and reduces tension and strain on the heart.

4. Strengthens The Muscles

Almond milk contains riboflavin, a form of vitamin B that works along with other minerals like iron to regulate muscle growth and strength. Almond milk is also an excellent source of protein, which helps the body to maintain and repair cells and tissues.

5. Improves Vision

Almond milk is high in various vitamins like vitamin A, which is required for the proper functioning of the eyes. To improve one's vision and prevent any eye-related diseases, increase the intake of almond milk in your diet.

6. Anti-cancer Properties

Research suggests that drinking almond milk suppresses the growth of cancerous cells, especially prostate cancer cells. Increasing the intake of almond milk will also prevent you from developing breast cancer.

7. Healthy Bones

Almond milk contains calcium, which is necessary for forming and maintaining strong teeth and bones. This mineral is also required for relaxing the muscles, blood clotting and maintaining a normal heartbeat. Calcium also helps in preventing osteoporosis.

8. Immunity Booster

Almond milk has various vitamins and minerals, which aid in maintaining a healthy immune system. The immune system protects the body from germs and other micro-organisms that can cause various illnesses and diseases.

9. Low In Calories

Almond milk is lower in calories compared to cow's milk. 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk contains about 30-50 calories. This will help you in losing weight and will also manage conditions like diabetes.

10. Low In Sugar

If you make almond milk at home, it will be low in sugar, whereas if you buy packaged almond milk, it will contain artificial sweeteners. Diabetes patients can drink almond milk without any fear provided it's homemade.

Story first published: Thursday, March 1, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
