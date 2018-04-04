10 Healthy Whole Grains You Should Include In Your Diet

Carbohydrates are often ignored in a diet but it is actually a source of fuel for your body. However, there are refined carbohydrates which are the bad ones found in white bread, cookies, candies, sugary cereals, and all sorts of other junk foods and drinks. In this article, you will come to know about the healthy whole grains to add in your diet.

Research has shown that 95 percent of the grains that you eat daily are refined. Eating too many of these foods with refined grains isn't just bad for your weight but also it can raise the risk of heart diseases and diabetes. Also, consuming refined grains can increase your levels of blood fat called triglycerides, putting you at a higher risk for a heart attack, stroke and other health issues.

Adding healthiest grains in your diet can help prevent these health issues because they are made from cereal grains, that include whole kernels. Research also shows that these whole grains can protect you from diabetes, colon cancer, asthma and Alzheimer's disease.

So, have a look at the healthy whole grains to add in your diet.

1. Whole Wheat

Whole wheat is found in bread and pasta products, but make sure to check the label which says 100 percent whole wheat. While shopping for whole wheat products, look at the ingredients and make sure the whole grain is at the top of the list. Each serving of the whole grains should contain at least 2 or 3 grams of fibre.

2. Whole Oats

Oats are rich in antioxidants that protect the heart from various diseases. When you are shopping for whole oats, buy something like an instant oatmeal pack. Avoid those that have high-fructose corn syrup. It is suggested to stick to the good old-fashioned unsweetened kind and mix your favourite fruits and honey with it.

3. Brown Rice

Brown rice has more nutrients than white rice. Brown rice contains all the nutrients, including all the antioxidants, magnesium, B vitamins and phosphorous. Brown rice has brown aromatic varieties like basmati rice. Also, black rice is considered as a whole grain food which is high in antioxidants. Wild rice is rich in B vitamins such as folate and niacin.

4. Whole Rye

According to the Organic centre, rye has more nutrients per 100 calorie serving than any other whole grain. Whole rye has four times more fibre than standard whole wheat and provides you with nearly 50 percent of the daily recommended amount of iron. To live a healthy life, start including whole rye in your diet.

5. Barley

Barley is a great addition to a healthy diet because barley contains a plentiful amount of both soluble and insoluble fibres. Barley also aids in bowel regularity and contains 96 calories, 22 grams of carbohydrates and 3 grams of fibre. Unrefined barley is packed with potassium, magnesium, manganese, vitamin E, zinc, copper, calcium, protein, iron and phosphorous.

6. Quinoa

Quinoa is a staple whole grain food of the ancient Incans who thought it was sacred. Quinoa is a complete protein and is rich in magnesium, iron, B vitamins and fibre. Studies have also mentioned that quinoa is a proven aid for migraine sufferers and like most whole grains, it lowers the risk of heart disease.

7. Wild Rice

Wild rice is high in protein content and has a delicious nutty flavour that makes wild rice pricey. Wild rice is excellent for coeliac disease or for those who have gluten or wheat sensitivities. It also has a low calorie content than many grains. Half cup of cooked wild rice has 83 calories. You can add wild rice in soups, stews and salads.

8. Buckwheat

Buckwheat is another healthy whole grain food that is good for people with coeliac disease. It's one of the best grain-based sources of magnesium that helps ease PMS symptoms, and improves nerve functioning. And the manganese present in buckwheat will boost brain power.

9. Corn

Corn can be extremely healthy for you, if you consume it whole. Corn is a good source of magnesium, phosphorous and B vitamins. Whole corn helps to increase the healthy gut flora, which can ward off diabetes, heart disease and chronic inflammation. It is also high in antioxidants. Skip the popcorn and eat organic corn.

10. Bulgur

Bulgur is considered a whole grain food, even though 5 percent of its bran may be removed during processing. This whole grain is used in various types of salads, especially tabbouleh salad, which is a great source of magnesium and iron. Bulgur is power-packed with nutrients and contains 75 percent of the dietary fibre and 25 percent of protein.

