10 Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds You Didn't Know

2. Sound Sleep

Pumpkin seeds contain serotonin and tryptophan. Tryptophan further gets converted into serotonin in the body that helps you in getting a good night's sleep. If you have trouble in falling asleep, have a handful of pumpkin seeds before going to bed.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Pumpkin seeds consist of anti-inflammatory properties and are known to reduce arthritis pain. If you have pain in your joints, you can consume pumpkin seeds or you can use pumpkin seed oil, which can also treat pain in the joints.

4. Builds Immunity

Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of phytochemicals and antioxidants that help to strengthen the immune system and ward away diseases. They can also reduce the possibility of viral infections that may lead to flu, cold and other ailments.

5. Aids In Weight Loss

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best snacks for losing weight. It is because the seeds are dense and heavy that will keep you satiated for a longer duration. Pumpkin seeds are also high in fibre, which the body takes a longer time to digest, thus curbing your cravings.

6. Reduces Risk Of Cancers

Eating pumpkin seeds can reduce the risk of breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. Post-menopausal women have a higher risk of breast cancer and eating the seeds will reduce their cancer risk.

7. Improves Bladder Health

Pumpkin seeds help in reducing the symptoms of prostate gland disorders which is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). A noted study has suggested that eating pumpkin seeds can help treat symptoms of an overactive bladder too.

8. Lower Diabetes

Pumpkin seeds are known to lower blood sugar and are very good for diabetic patients. People suffering with type 2 diabetes can have pumpkin seeds, as it shows a positive effect on them. The seeds improve insulin regulation in diabetic patients and decreases

oxidative stress.

9. High In Magnesium

Pumpkin seeds are the best sources of magnesium. Magnesium is a very important mineral, which performs various chemical reactions in the body. It helps in controlling blood pressure, reduces heart disease risk, maintains healthy bones and regulates blood sugar levels.

10. Helps In Hair Growth

Pumpkin seeds contain a unique amino acid that may be responsible for the growth of hair. The seeds also contain vitamin C, which plays a very effective role in hair growth and if you consume them daily, it will provide you with good results.

How To Eat Pumpkin Seeds