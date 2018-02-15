10 Health Benefits Of Kiwi Fruit You Didn't Know

Have you ever heard of a fruit named kiwi? No, it's not the name of a bird; it is a fruit which is named as kiwi. Kiwi fruit is a delicious berry, which was brought from China to New Zealand during the early 20th century.

The small kiwi fruit has bright green flesh on the inside and the outer skin is brownish in colour. It has an invigorating flavour with a soft and creamy texture that will make you fall in love with this fruit more.

Apart from the creamy texture that kiwi fruit has, it has several benefits that will blow your mind. Kiwi fruit helps to improve heart health, insomnia, diabetes, lowers blood pressure, and prevents stroke to name a few.

Kiwi fruit is a combination of vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, vitamin E, magnesium, calcium, potassium, fibre, etc. Kiwi fruit is best added as a topping in salads, desserts, smoothies and fruit bowls.

To get most of the nutritional value from a kiwi fruit, know about the health benefits of the fruit here.

1. It Has Antioxidants

Kiwi fruits are full of antioxidants, vitamin C, phenolic compounds and carotenoids. This helps in protecting the DNA in the body cells from oxidative damage and promotes good health by reducing the chances of diseases.

2. High In Vitamin C Kiwi fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C. 100 grams of kiwi fruit contains 154 percent of vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant that diminishes free radicals, which cause cancer. Vitamin C also helps in boosting the immune system. 3. Promotes Good Sleep Many noted studies have revealed that kiwi fruit contains antioxidants and serotonin that has proven to be beneficial for sleep disorders like insomnia. If you have kiwi fruit before bedtime, it will induce a good sleep. 4. Improves Heart Health Kiwi fruit is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E and potassium which is good for promoting cardiovascular health. Regular consumption of this fruit will reduce the risk of blood clotting and prevent heart disorders like atherosclerosis. 5. Improves Iron Absorption Kiwi fruit has the powerful ability to facilitate iron absorption in the body. Vitamin C and phytochemicals present in the kiwi fruit prevent iron deficiency disorders. So, increase the intake of kiwi fruits in your diet. 6. Helps In Digestion Kiwi fruits contain an enzyme which is famous for its protein-dissolving properties. Having a kiwi fruit after a meal will help in smoother digestion. Furthermore, it will aid in the digestion of proteins and prevent irritable bowel syndrome. 7. Treats Macular Degeneration Kiwi fruit is a good source of phytochemicals, which helps in treating macular degeneration. Vitamin A and phytochemicals present in kiwi fruits protect the eyes from cataracts and vision disorders, thereby taking care of the eyes. 8. Beneficial In Pregnancy Kiwi fruits are rich sources of folate, which are required for pregnant mothers. It is because folate helps to prevent neural tube defects in unborn babies and promotes their brain and cognitive growth. Folate also helps in the development of the foetus and it is also good for growing children. 9. Prevents Cancer Kiwi fruit has healing properties and antioxidants, carotenoids, vitamins and fibre that help to prevent cancers like liver, breast, stomach and lung cancer. Kiwi fruits also inhibit the growth of cancerous cells and protect the DNA from damage. 10. Boosts Immunity Kiwi fruits can boost your immunity and also help in strengthening the immune system. Having kiwi fruits daily will help in fighting seasonal infections and other diseases due to its anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties.

