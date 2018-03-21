10 Health Benefits Of Homemade Oat Milk

Oat milk is packed with nutrition and it is one of the easiest ways to add it to your diet. It is a specialized form of milk, made with steel-cut oats. The steel-cut oats are soaked in water and then blended. After which, it is mixed and strained resulting in a heavy, foamy type of milk.

This oat milk is rich in flavour and is high in nutrients. Though it does not have the same amount of nutrients as goat's milk or cow's milk, oat milk has a different nutrient profile that appeals to some people.

The nutritional information of oat milk includes calcium, vitamin A, fibre and iron. You will be surprised to know that oat milk possesses twice as much vitamin A as cow's milk. It also contains iron, which is 10 percent more than cow's milk.

Oat milk is low in fat, and contains zero cholesterol. 1 cup of oat milk approximately contains 1 gram of protein and 130 calories.

So, have a look at the health benefits of homemade oat milk, below.

1. Protects Heart Health

Oat milk has low levels of fat compared to cow's milk. This type of oat milk can be good for people who are suffering with heart issues. It has zero cholesterol, which will lower your risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart diseases.

2. Increases Bone Strength Oat milk contains high amounts of calcium, iron and other important minerals. These minerals are necessary for maintaining bone density as you start ageing. It will also keep your bones healthy and strong. 3. Improves Vision Vitamin A found in oat milk is very beneficial for the eyes. This vitamin A acts as an antioxidant, which protects the eyes from various eye diseases. Vitamin A is known to lower macular degeneration and oxidative stress in the retina. 4. Boosts The Immune System The high level of soluble fibre in oat milk is known to boost your immunity. This helps in the proper functioning of the immune system and helps to optimize the digestive process. 5. Treats Chronic Diseases Regular consumption of oat milk can reduce overall oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. This will lower the rates of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis. 6. Promotes Weight Loss Oat milk contains zero cholesterol and is low in fat, which makes it a perfect drink for losing weight. Also, the soluble fibre present in oat milk will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time, thus making you lose weight. 7. Cleanses The Body Did you know that oat milk will help to cleanse your body? If you want to get rid of the toxins, stop abdominal bloating and enjoy a healthy and clean body, then oat milk is the perfect drink. 8. It Prevents Ageing Oat milk contains large amounts of antioxidants. These antioxidants will protect your body from the damaging effects of free radicals. This will prevent ageing of the skin. 9. Prevents Bloating Oat milk is known to be very beneficial for regulating your digestive system. It is because of its great amount of vegetable fibre that eases the digestive process. 10. It Lowers Bad Cholesterol Oat milk can reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body. This will improve your cardiovascular health by eliminating the accumulation of fats in the walls of the arteries.

