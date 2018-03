10 Health Benefits Of Homemade Oat Milk

2. Increases Bone Strength

Oat milk contains high amounts of calcium, iron and other important minerals. These minerals are necessary for maintaining bone density as you start ageing. It will also keep your bones healthy and strong.

3. Improves Vision

Vitamin A found in oat milk is very beneficial for the eyes. This vitamin A acts as an antioxidant, which protects the eyes from various eye diseases. Vitamin A is known to lower macular degeneration and oxidative stress in the retina.

4. Boosts The Immune System

The high level of soluble fibre in oat milk is known to boost your immunity. This helps in the proper functioning of the immune system and helps to optimize the digestive process.

5. Treats Chronic Diseases

Regular consumption of oat milk can reduce overall oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. This will lower the rates of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

6. Promotes Weight Loss

Oat milk contains zero cholesterol and is low in fat, which makes it a perfect drink for losing weight. Also, the soluble fibre present in oat milk will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time, thus making you lose weight.

7. Cleanses The Body

Did you know that oat milk will help to cleanse your body? If you want to get rid of the toxins, stop abdominal bloating and enjoy a healthy and clean body, then oat milk is the perfect drink.

8. It Prevents Ageing

Oat milk contains large amounts of antioxidants. These antioxidants will protect your body from the damaging effects of free radicals. This will prevent ageing of the skin.

9. Prevents Bloating

Oat milk is known to be very beneficial for regulating your digestive system. It is because of its great amount of vegetable fibre that eases the digestive process.

10. It Lowers Bad Cholesterol

Oat milk can reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the body. This will improve your cardiovascular health by eliminating the accumulation of fats in the walls of the arteries.