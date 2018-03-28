10 Health Benefits Of Having Honey Before Bed

2. Honey Keeps The Liver Full

The liver requires fuel during the night, so honey is a perfect choice. Why? Honey will make the liver produce glucose, which will prompt the release of many fat-burning hormones. Honey contains both fructose and glucose, which are great for liver functioning during the night.

3. Honey Helps In Weight Loss

Honey acts as a fuel for the liver and it makes the liver produce glucose. Consuming honey before bedtime, your body will begin to burn more fat during the night. Raw honey contains only 64 calories per cup and it will give you a feeling of satiety throughout the night.

4. Honey Acts As A Cough Medicine

Honey is a great home remedy for treating cough and common cold. But, did you know that honey is also beneficial for treating night-time cough in children? Having 2 teaspoons of honey 30 minutes before bedtime will relieve you from cough.

5. Honey Aids Digestion

Drinking honey with warm water before bed is one of the safest ways to help clear the toxins that are present in your body's digestive system. The antimicrobial agents present in raw organic honey can help kill harmful pathogens found in your gut.

6. Honey For Midnight Hunger Pangs

Sometimes, after completing your dinner, you still feel hungry late in the night. What do you do? You grab a bowl of chips or chocolate. But, the best way to treat your midnight hunger pangs is to have some honey before bed. The natural sugar in honey will up your blood sugar levels.

7. Honey For Obesity

People who are battling with obesity can consume honey at night. Because honey is completely fat-free and will limit your fat intake. Consuming lemon-infused warm water with a teaspoon of honey will help to reduce your tummy fat.

8. Honey For Healthy Skin

The antibacterial, anti-fungal and antioxidant properties present in honey make it a wonderful medicine to have healthy skin. These properties help to keep your skin smooth and supple, if you consume it before bedtime.

9. Honey Reduces The Risk Of Diabetes

Do you know that having 1 teaspoon of honey before sleeping may reduce the risk of developing diabetes? If a person who is suffering with diabetes has honey every night, it can even help treat it. Because it helps to reduce the blood glucose levels.

10. Boosts Immune System

Raw honey is packed with antioxidants which are known to fight the free radicals. This prevents many diseases from attacking the immune system. Honey is also rich in polyphenols, an antioxidant that can prevent many heart-related diseases and cancer.