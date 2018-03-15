10 Benefits Of Eating Spinach Every Day

Spinach was a superfood for 'Popeye the Sailorman' which would turn his arms stronger. Though we are not sure of whether eating spinach every day would make your arms stronger or not, but it's definitely filled with nutrition that can protect your body from a lot of harmful diseases.
This superfood is free of cholesterol, sugar and fat and each cup of raw spinach contains 7 calories, which is great for losing weight. Spinach is rich in vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients and it is the most versatile food.
Spinach provides essential nutrients and energy to kids and adults alike and it is great for improving your cognitive functions. It can be added as a part of your daily diet due to its profound health benefits.
So, read on to know about the benefits of eating spinach every day.
1. Packed With Nutrition
Leafy greens like spinach are extremely low in calories. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1 cup of raw spinach has only 7 calories, which is good for those who want to lose weight. Spinach contains 1 gram of protein, 1 gram of carbs and 0.7 gram of fibre.
2. A Brain-boosting Food
Spinach is considered to be an essential food for the brain. It contains minerals like folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C and various other antioxidants. These help to prevent the deterioration of neuronal and cognitive functions.
3. Rich In Vitamins And Minerals
Eating spinach every day will help to meet your daily nutritional requirements. The leaves of the spinach are packed with folate, vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, iron, etc. These will help to protect you against serious health conditions like diabetes, kidney stones, cancer, heart attack and stroke.
4. Supports Vision
Spinach is a good source of beta-carotene, xanthene and lutein. These antioxidants are considered to be beneficial for your vision. Also, spinach contains vitamin A, which promotes eye health and prevents the inflammation or irritation of the eyes.
5. Fights Osteoporosis
Spinach is a great source of vitamin K, which is known for keeping your bones stronger and healthy. It has the ability to treat osteoporosis and prevent it too. So, having spinach every day will help to fight against osteoporosis.
6. It Will Tone Your Muscles
If you have sagging arms and stomach and planning to get rid of it. Start eating spinach every day for at least 7 days a week. Spinach contains an antioxidant that helps to strengthen your muscles by supplying them with blood rich in oxygen.
7. Improves Metabolism
The high amount of protein in spinach is totally mind-blowing. It has a positive effect on the digestive system and improves your metabolism. Spinach being high in protein will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time.
8. Prevents Inflammation
Spinach is anti-inflammatory in nature. It is high in anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants that will help prevent and treat the inflammation in the body.
9. Prevents Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis occurs when your arteries become hardened. Eating spinach every day will prevent the appearance of atherosclerosis, cerebral-vascular accidents and heart attacks.
10. Good For Weight Loss
Eating a cup of spinach every day will help you to shed off those unwanted pounds. A diet which contains 1200 to 1600 calories is effective for weight loss, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. And spinach aids in quicker weight loss process.
