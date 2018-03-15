10 Benefits Of Eating Spinach Every Day

2. A Brain-boosting Food

Spinach is considered to be an essential food for the brain. It contains minerals like folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C and various other antioxidants. These help to prevent the deterioration of neuronal and cognitive functions.

3. Rich In Vitamins And Minerals

Eating spinach every day will help to meet your daily nutritional requirements. The leaves of the spinach are packed with folate, vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, iron, etc. These will help to protect you against serious health conditions like diabetes, kidney stones, cancer, heart attack and stroke.

4. Supports Vision

Spinach is a good source of beta-carotene, xanthene and lutein. These antioxidants are considered to be beneficial for your vision. Also, spinach contains vitamin A, which promotes eye health and prevents the inflammation or irritation of the eyes.

5. Fights Osteoporosis

Spinach is a great source of vitamin K, which is known for keeping your bones stronger and healthy. It has the ability to treat osteoporosis and prevent it too. So, having spinach every day will help to fight against osteoporosis.

6. It Will Tone Your Muscles

If you have sagging arms and stomach and planning to get rid of it. Start eating spinach every day for at least 7 days a week. Spinach contains an antioxidant that helps to strengthen your muscles by supplying them with blood rich in oxygen.

7. Improves Metabolism

The high amount of protein in spinach is totally mind-blowing. It has a positive effect on the digestive system and improves your metabolism. Spinach being high in protein will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time.

8. Prevents Inflammation

Spinach is anti-inflammatory in nature. It is high in anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants that will help prevent and treat the inflammation in the body.

9. Prevents Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis occurs when your arteries become hardened. Eating spinach every day will prevent the appearance of atherosclerosis, cerebral-vascular accidents and heart attacks.

10. Good For Weight Loss

Eating a cup of spinach every day will help you to shed off those unwanted pounds. A diet which contains 1200 to 1600 calories is effective for weight loss, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. And spinach aids in quicker weight loss process.