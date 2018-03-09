10 Awesome Health Benefits Of Fish Oil

2. Promotes Weight Loss

Obesity is a killer disease that increases the risk of other diseases as well, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. Consuming fish oil will improve your body composition, reduce the chances of obesity and help in losing weight. If you are gaining weight, start having fish oil.

3. A Great Treatment For Certain Mental Disorders

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for the normal brain functioning. And people with certain mental disorders have lower omega-3 fats. Having fish oil can prevent the onset or improve the symptoms of mental disorders like psychotic disorders, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.

4. Improves Vision In Old Age

Research has shown that individuals who don't get enough of omega-3 fatty acids have a higher risk of eye diseases. Also, eye health begins to decline at old age, which can lead to eye-related diseases like macular degeneration.

5. Reduces Inflammation

Inflammation can worsen certain chronic diseases like depression, diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Fish oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat symptoms of certain diseases which cause inflammation, especially rheumatoid arthritis.

6. Good For Growth And Development

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that is very essential for growth and development. It's also necessary for mothers during pregnancy and while breastfeeding because it improves hand and eye coordination in infants and their basic development.

7. Prevents Cancer

Studies have shown that fish oil helps to prevent and kill various types of cancers like breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. The omega-3 fatty acids present in fish oil inhibit the growth of cancerous cells, thus preventing cancer.

8. Improves Immunity

Consumption of fish oil is said to boost the immune system. This in turn helps you to combat a few common diseases like colds, cough and flu. Having fish oil will also help in reducing fever, skin rashes and fatigue.

9. Helps In ADHD Treatment

Fish oil has the powerful ability to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) because it has high amounts of fatty acids. Children suffering with hyperactivity, dyslexia, low concentration, emotional instability and poor coordination should consume fish oil.

10. Improves The Skin Texture

Fish oil is used in treating various types of skin problems like eczema, skin redness, skin lesions, itching and rashes. Regular consumption of fish oil will keep common skin diseases at bay and will provide a good and beautiful skin.