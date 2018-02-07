10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Cranberries

The juicy cranberries contain high amounts of antioxidants than any other fruit. These antioxidants help in fighting various diseases which outrank many other fruits and vegetables like strawberries, red grapes and broccoli.

Cranberries are a versatile fruit and they are used in food and other medicinal purposes. Cranberries are not only rich in antioxidants but also contain vitamin C, potassium, zinc, calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, vitamin B6, vitamin K and vitamin E.

Cranberries taste sour and they contain substances that stop the infection-causing bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls. Eating cranberries is beneficial in preventing cancers, it improves immunity, improves digestion, decreases inflammation, reduces the risk of heart disease and a wide range of health problems.

Now, let us have a look at some of the top 10 health benefits of cranberries.

1. Treats Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Cranberries are one of the most important superfoods that can prevent or treat urinary tract infections. These infections mostly occur in women which develops in the bladder. Cranberries contain anti-clinging properties that prevent the bacteria from sticking together to the cells on the walls of the bladder.

2. Prevents Cancer Cranberries contain polyphenolic compounds that inhibit the development of breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer. It also contains high amounts of salicylic acid, which can help decrease blood clots, inflammation and swelling. 3. Improves Heart Health Cranberries can lower the risk of heart diseases due to the flavonoids present in them. These flavonoids have antioxidant properties that can unclog blocked arteries because of bad cholesterol, thus reducing the chances of heart attacks. 4. Helps In Weight Loss Cranberries are full of antioxidants, which help in flushing out toxic waste from the system. This helps in improving the digestive system and keeps your metabolism running, thus making you lose weight faster. 5. Prevents Tooth Decay Research has shown that cranberry juice helps in preventing tooth cavities. Eating cranberries will protect the teeth from developing plaque build-up and also will help you to maintain good oral hygiene. Drink cranberry juice to maintain good and healthy teeth. 6. Improves The Immune Function Cranberry juice can ward off harmful bacteria and viruses that enter the body through air and toxic foods. Cranberries form a defence mechanism against sickness and create an environment in the gut for the healthy bacteria to thrive. 7. Benefits The Digestive Tract Cranberries have cleansing and diuretic detoxifying properties that help the body to eliminate waste, thus helping in the detoxification process. Cranberries also aid in relieving bloating and water retention and optimizes the balance of bacteria in the digestive tract. 8. Prevents Premature Ageing Cranberries have the ability to prevent free radicals that cause the skin to age prematurely. Cranberry juice contains antioxidants, which combat against the free radicals to slow down the process of ageing, making the skin look beautiful. 9. Prevents Hair Fall Cranberries are high in vitamin A and vitamin C, which are necessary for promoting hair growth. You can either eat cranberries or drink cranberry juice to keep your hair strong and prevent hair fall. 10. Treats Lung Inflammation Cranberries contain anti-inflammatory properties that is effective against lung inflammation caused by the influenza virus. Cranberry juice contains a substance that can prevent the influenza virus from sticking to the cells, and thus can prevent the flu infection.

